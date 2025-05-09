The Former Minister of Power, Professor Barth Nnaji has revealed that Nigeria needs at least 100,000 megawatts of installed power capacity to meet its energy demands.

Nnaji disclosed this during an interview on The Morning Show on Arise TV, emphasizing that achieving this goal requires aggressive power generation, infrastructure upgrades, strategic investment, and a balanced adoption of renewable energy.

According to him, failure to make such investments will only prolong issues like load shedding.

“Distribution companies must invest in substations to ensure efficient power distribution. Without such investments, the country will continue to experience load shedding.

He added: “We need at least 100,000 megawatts of power, not just available but installed.

Nnaji stressed the need for a clear, focused strategy that prioritizes power availability and strengthens the nation’s transmission and distribution networks.

He noted that Nigeria’s installed capacity is insufficient for its growing population and economy, urging the Integrated National Electricity Policy (INEP) to prioritize faster power generation and infrastructure upgrades.

He also highlighted the need for distribution companies (Discos) to commit to infrastructure investment, referencing efforts in Aba, where 90 substations were established to boost power delivery.

Renewable energy and solar panel importation concerns

Prof. Nnaji raised concerns over the proposed ban on solar panel importation, questioning whether the country currently has the capacity to manufacture panels at scale.

He stated his support for the idea of domestic manufacturing, where he recommended a transitional period before implementing any restrictions, noting that such a ban could spur local production.

He also urged the government to leverage Nigeria’s abundant natural gas for power generation, alongside hydropower and solar energy, describing wind energy as less viable in the Nigerian context.

Challenges faced

Prof. Nnaji further addressed challenges within the distribution segment, particularly the broad geographical coverage of some Discos, which span up to four or five states. This, he said, makes efficient distribution difficult and discourages targeted investment.

He proposed breaking up large Discos into smaller, more manageable franchises, which would improve operational focus and investment appeal.

He concluded that for Nigeria to attract more generation companies (Gencos) and expand its power infrastructure, Discos must become financially reliable partners capable of paying for the power they receive.

What you should know

Recently, the Federal Government approved the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP), a landmark blueprint poised to reshape Nigeria’s power landscape, enhance sector governance, and drive investment across the electricity value chain.

In April, Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), warned that Nigeria’s energy crisis could deepen if the government proceeds with its proposed ban on solar panel imports, citing the country’s limited local production capacity as a major concern.

Dr Muda Yusuf stated that a ban on the importation of solar panels in the face of glaringly inadequate domestic production capacity would create more problems for the country.