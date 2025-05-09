Meta appears to be revisiting cryptocurrency integration, actively exploring the use of stablecoin payments across its platforms, including Instagram.

According to Fortune, the tech giant is in early discussions with crypto infrastructure firms to assess how stablecoins could facilitate small-scale creator payouts.

Executives involved in the talks indicate that Meta is considering a multi-token strategy, potentially remaining agnostic about which stablecoins it supports.

Meta’s Strategic Shift Toward Stablecoin Adoption

Among the options under consideration are major players such as USDT and USDC, with a focus on cost efficiency and seamless global integration.

Stablecoins could help Meta reduce transaction fees and streamline cross-border payments, particularly in regions where traditional payout systems are slow or costly.

However, sources describe Meta’s current approach as being in “learn mode,” emphasizing that discussions are still at a preliminary stage.

Meta’s Renewed Crypto Push and Market Developments

As part of this initiative, Meta recently hired Ginger Baker as Vice President of Product, bringing deep expertise in fintech and blockchain.

Baker—formerly an executive at Plaid and a board member of the Stellar Development Foundation—is reportedly playing a key role in shaping Meta’s stablecoin strategy and leading engagement efforts with crypto partners.

Meta’s renewed interest in stablecoins comes years after its failed Libra (later renamed Diem) project, which sought to create a global digital currency backed by fiat assets.

Despite strong support from major firms like Uber and PayPal, the initiative faced intense political and regulatory resistance, leading Meta to abandon it in early 2022 and sell off Diem’s assets to Silvergate Bank.

Since then, stablecoins have gained significant institutional adoption, particularly in the United States financial landscape. Under the Trump administration, stablecoins have been positioned as a key element of U.S. financial strategy, fueling corporate adoption.

For instance, Stripe recently launched stablecoin-powered financial accounts across 100 countries on May 7, while Visa has partnered with Bridge and invested in stablecoin startup BVNK.

Additionally, Fidelity is developing its own stablecoin, further signaling mainstream financial adoption.

What you should know

Despite rising corporate adoption, U.S. policymakers remain divided over stablecoin regulations.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate voted against advancing the GENIUS Act, a proposed framework for federal stablecoin regulation.

The 48–49 vote fell short of the 60 needed to proceed to formal debate, effectively stalling the bill.

While the GENIUS Act had previously secured bipartisan support from the Senate Banking Committee, last-minute objections from several Senate Democrats raised concerns over illicit financial activity risks and stablecoins issued by foreign entities.

With regulatory uncertainty persisting, Meta’s potential stablecoin integration reflects a broader financial industry trend, where major firms continue to experiment with blockchain-based payment solutions, even amid legislative challenges.