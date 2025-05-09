JAMB candidates across Nigeria can now check their 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results using the official SMS channels and online platform provided by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Board has maintained its mobile-based result-checking service to ensure accessibility for the over 1.95 million registered candidates nationwide.

How to check your 2025 UTME result via SMS

To access their UTME scores, candidates must use the mobile number used during registration. JAMB has provided two official SMS numbers—55019 and 66019—for the result-checking service.

Candidates are to follow these steps

Open the messaging app on the mobile phone used for JAMB registration.

Compose a new message by typing “RESULT” in capital letters, followed by a space and the JAMB Registration Number.

Send the message to either 55019 or 66019.

Wait for a response from JAMB, which will include the candidate’s UTME scores for each subject.

This method incurs a N50 SMS charge, which will be deducted from the user’s mobile airtime.

How to check your result through the JAMB website

In addition to the SMS option, JAMB also allows candidates to check their results through its official portal. This method provides a more detailed view of individual scores and can be accessed using a smartphone or computer.

Here’s how to check your UTME result online:

Visit the JAMB e-facility portal: Go to https://www.jamb.gov.ng/Efacility.

Log in: Enter your JAMB registration number or email address and your password.

Click on “Print Examination Slip”: This option will display your examination details.

View your result: Your full UTME result will be shown on the screen.

What you should know

The 2025 UTME results have revealed a worrying trend in student performance nationwide. Out of the 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the exam, only 412,415 candidates (21.5%) scored above 200, the widely accepted minimum score for university admission. This means nearly 79% of candidates scored below the benchmark.

A detailed breakdown of performance showed that:

Only 4,756 candidates scored 320 and above

7,658 candidates scored between 300–319

73,441 scored 250–299

334,560 scored 200–249

983,187 scored 160–199

488,197 scored 140–159

The Board also disclosed that 40,247 underage candidates were granted special permission to participate in the UTME to demonstrate exceptional ability. However, just 467 (1.16%) of them met the threshold for what JAMB defines as exceptional performance.

Furthermore, 97 candidates were found guilty of examination infractions, and an additional 2,157 are being investigated for suspected malpractice. Meanwhile, 71,701 candidates were absent from the exam, many of them due to biometric verification issues.

JAMB noted that candidates with unresolved biometric concerns are under investigation, and if cleared, they will be rescheduled to write the examination at approved centres.