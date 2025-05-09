The Federal Government launched the first phase of its Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF), designed to provide sustainable financing for Nigeria’s rapidly growing creative and cultural industries.
The fund, which recently received approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), was officially announced by the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE).
The CEDF aims to fuel innovation, create jobs, and diversify Nigeria’s economy.
The Ministry emphasized that the fund will empower various sectors, helping to position Nigeria as a global leader in creative industries.
Applications for Phase 1 will close on May 30, 2025. A second phase, tailored for SMEs and MSMEs seeking smaller funding amounts, is scheduled to launch on August 4, 2025.
Who is eligible?
The CEDF is open to a wide range of participants in the creative space, including:
- Writers and publisher
- Artists and fashion designers
- Filmmakers and director
- Gaming studios
- Cultural tourism providers
- Media and digital platforms
- Legal, logistics, and training service providers
How to apply (Step-by-step)
Interested and qualified candidates can apply via the official CEDF website
- Visit the website and click on “Apply for CEDF Now!”
- Fill in the application form with details including:
- Company name and address
- Proof of business registration
- Main and supplementary contact details
- Sector of operation
- Current stage of business
- Type of funding or partnership desired
- Expected funding range (only applications from $100,000 and above are accepted in Phase 1)
Upload required documents, including:
- Business case with 5-year financial forecasts (revenue, costs, EBITDA, etc.)
- IRR projections (if available)
- Financial model (if available)
- Presentation of your business case (PDF format)
- Indicate if you require project preparation support and state its intended use
- Register on the Creative Leap Accelerator Program (CLAP)(This is mandatory to complete the application)
- Input your registration number or TIN or or mobile number submitted on your CLAP registration
- Then submit.
For more details visit the CEDF official website.
What you should know
- The key objectives of the Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF) 2025 are to stimulate innovation and growth across Nigeria’s creative industries.
- The fund aims to provide the necessary capital injection for businesses to expand and access new markets. It is also designed to create significant employment opportunities, particularly for youth, while opening up sustainable financing avenues for creative entrepreneurs.
- Additionally, the CEDF supports the securitization of intellectual property, enabling it to be used as collateral for further funding opportunities.
