The Federal Government launched the first phase of its Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF), designed to provide sustainable financing for Nigeria’s rapidly growing creative and cultural industries.

The fund, which recently received approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), was officially announced by the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE).

The CEDF aims to fuel innovation, create jobs, and diversify Nigeria’s economy.

The Ministry emphasized that the fund will empower various sectors, helping to position Nigeria as a global leader in creative industries.

Applications for Phase 1 will close on May 30, 2025. A second phase, tailored for SMEs and MSMEs seeking smaller funding amounts, is scheduled to launch on August 4, 2025.

Who is eligible?

The CEDF is open to a wide range of participants in the creative space, including:

Writers and publisher

Artists and fashion designers

Filmmakers and director

Gaming studios

Cultural tourism providers

Media and digital platforms

Legal, logistics, and training service providers

How to apply (Step-by-step)

Interested and qualified candidates can apply via the official CEDF website

Visit the website and click on “Apply for CEDF Now!”

Fill in the application form with details including:

Company name and address

Proof of business registration

Main and supplementary contact details

Sector of operation

Current stage of business

Type of funding or partnership desired

Expected funding range (only applications from $100,000 and above are accepted in Phase 1)

Upload required documents, including:

Business case with 5-year financial forecasts (revenue, costs, EBITDA, etc.)

IRR projections (if available)

Financial model (if available)

Presentation of your business case (PDF format)

Indicate if you require project preparation support and state its intended use

Register on the Creative Leap Accelerator Program (CLAP)(This is mandatory to complete the application)

Input your registration number or TIN or or mobile number submitted on your CLAP registration

Then submit.

For more details visit the CEDF official website.

What you should know