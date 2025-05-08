Scalepad LTD, a trusted provider of accounting and compliance services, has reached a significant milestone in its growth journey: successfully supporting over 50 local and international businesses in expanding their operations across Africa and the United States.

From early-stage startups to established enterprises, Scalepad has become a reliable partner to CEOs and finance professionals seeking clarity, compliance, and confidence in their financial operations.

The company’s growing track record spans multiple industries and includes names such as Arctangent, LeviFinance, Circo, Kite, Buildrbase, LemHomes, Akupam Technologies, Compass, Primer Electric, and Rimfi.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“Our approach is simple—we build solutions around each client’s needs,” said Emmanuel Akubo, CEO at Scalepad. “Whether it’s navigating complex tax laws, entering new markets, or cleaning up financial books, our team brings the experience and agility today’s businesses need to scale with confidence.”

A Full Suite of Financial Services

Scalepad offers a comprehensive range of services designed to streamline financial operations and reduce compliance risk:

Regulatory compliance

Financial reporting

Tax planning and filing

Bookkeeping and payroll

Cross-border accounting

Risk management

These solutions are tailored to each client’s growth stage and expansion goals, helping leaders focus on innovation and execution.

A Reputation Built on Results

With deep regional expertise in African and U.S. markets, Scalepad’s technology-driven approach enables faster and more transparent financial operations. Clients have reported measurable improvements in compliance processes, reporting accuracy, and operational efficiency.

“Our success is tied to our clients’ success,” added Akubo. “As more businesses look to expand internationally, Scalepad is investing in tools, talent, and technology to remain a step ahead in delivering world-class financial support.”