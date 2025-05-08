The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, on Thursday announced that the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) confiscated pirated works worth more than N400 million over a seven-month period, from October 2024 to date.

Fagbemi made this disclosure during a stakeholder engagement event on access to criminal justice held at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, and attended by Nairametrics.

He stated that the government is improving access to legal remedies for copyright infringement through enhanced investigations, interventions, seizures, and prosecutions carried out by the NCC.

Details on Copyright Infringement Probe

The AGF noted that the Commission conducted 120 monitoring, documentation, and inspection visits to schools, markets, printing presses, and other copyright flashpoints during the period under review.

These efforts, according to him, led to the confiscation of infringing copies of copyrighted works from pirates, valued at over N400 million.

He further explained that, in support of authors and their literary contributions, the Commission launched the “Lawyers Advocating for the Authors (LAFTA) Initiative,” which aims to identify and organize lawyers who offer pro bono services to authors.

The AGF also highlighted that the Commission uses a multimedia approach to educate the public and copyright owners on the rights of authors under copyright law, the protection of those rights, and how to report copyright infringements.

“In the period under review, the Commission also developed and deployed Copyright Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Rules and established a Copyright Mediation Centre to promote the use of ADR mechanisms for resolving copyright disputes,” he added.

More Insights on Asset Recovery

The AGF assured that the federal government would allocate $50 million in recovered assets toward providing electricity access to 17.5 million Nigerians.

Fagbemi emphasized that the funding stems from the Ministry’s significant achievements in asset recovery and management over less than one year.

He also revealed that discussions and actions are ongoing concerning pending recoveries in foreign jurisdictions such as the United States, the Bailiwick of Jersey, and France.

“It is hoped that we can conclude these negotiations soon to ensure that more of our funds hidden in various jurisdictions are repatriated to Nigeria,” he said.

He underscored the importance of the recently gazetted Proceeds of Crime Regulations, 2024, which aim to establish a standardized, automated asset forfeiture management system. Additionally, the development of a National Database on Asset Recovery and Management will enhance transparency in the recovery process.

The AGF reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a justice sector that inspires public confidence and fulfills its mandate to serve the people.

Backstory

In April 2024, the NCC made a significant seizure, intercepting three shipping containers carrying 3,000 cartons of pirated books at Onne Port, Rivers State, valued at approximately N300 million.

Dr. John Asein, the Director-General of the Commission, disclosed this development in a public statement.

Asein issued a stern warning to importers, clearing agents, booksellers, and warehouse owners, urging them to exercise due diligence and ensure proper documentation. He emphasized the Commission’s resolve to hold accountable any individuals found in possession of pirated materials, reaffirming its strengthened enforcement efforts against copyright piracy.