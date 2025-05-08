The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading session of 8th May 2025 on a positive note, gaining 230.07 points to settle at 109,231.96, its highest level on record.

This reflects a 0.21% increase from the previous close of 109,001.89 and marks the fifth consecutive trading day in May that the index has ended in the green.

Despite the sustained bullish momentum, trading volume declined, with a total of 554 million shares exchanged, compared to 587.4 million shares recorded the previous day.

Market capitalization rose to N68.6 trillion across 16,704 deals, up from the prior day’s value of N68.4 trillion.

Topping the list of gainers were CHELLARM and BETAGLAS, both of which appreciated by the maximum daily limit of 10%.

Conversely, ABBEYBDS and LIVESTOCK led the laggards, shedding 10.00% and 9.77%, respectively.

FIDELITYBK and ACCESSCORP emerged as the most actively traded stocks of the day, commanding the highest turnover in terms of volume.

Market summary Current ASI: 109,231.96

Previous ASI: 109,001.89

Day Change: +0.21

Year-to-Date Performance: +6.13%

Volume Traded: 554 million shares

Market Cap: N68.6 trillion Top 5 gainers CHELLARAM: Up 10.00% to N9.46

BETAGLAS: Up 10.00% to N160.65

INTENEGINS: Up 9.93% to N1.66

MAYBAKER: Up 9.78% to N10.10

ACADEMY: Up 9.78% to N3.93 Top 5 losers ABBEYBDS: Down 10.00% to N7.47

LIVESTOCK: Down 9.77% to N7.85

LEGENDINT: Down 8.50% to N9.15

DEADCAP: Down 6.48% to N1.01

VFDGROUP: Down 5.88% to N16.00

Trading volume

Daily trading volume declined to 554 million shares, down from 587.4 million shares recorded in the previous session.

FIDELITYBK led trading activity, with an impressive 69.7 million shares exchanged.

ACCESSCORP followed closely, posting a robust volume of 65.7 million shares.

TANTALIZER attracted notable investor interest, with 55 million shares changing hands.

GTCO and FIRSTHOLDCO also saw significant activity, trading 45.9 million and 22.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO led the chart with trades worth N3.1 billion.

ACCESSCORP and FIDELITYBK followed, each recording a trading value of N1.4 billion.

ZENITHBANK and DANGCEM rounded out the top performers with N979.2 million and N763.9 million in trades, respectively.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

In the SWOOTs category, TRANSCORP HOTELS posted the most notable gain, rising by 8.62%, while DANGOTE CEMENT advanced 1.85%.

Conversely, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES declined by 1.84%, and FIDELITYBK dipped slightly by 0.25%.

Within the FUGAZ group, all stocks closed in positive territory:

FIRSTHOLDCO rose by 2.20%, ACCESSCORP gained 1.16%, and GTCO edged up by 0.74%.

UBA and ZENITHBANK remained unchanged at the close of trade.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has regained strong bullish momentum, breaking above the 109,200 mark and setting its sights on the 110,000 threshold.

Sustained upward movement, particularly among mid- and large-cap equities, could provide the momentum required to propel the index beyond this psychological barrier in the near term.