Dyna.Ai, a global leader in AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) company, is set to officially launch its operations in Nigeria with an exclusive closed-door ‘Nigeria Dyna Day’ event.

The launch, which is scheduled to hold on May 15, 2025, at Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, aims to introduce its suite of AI-powered products and solutions to Nigeria’s emerging financial ecosystem.

‘Nigeria Dyna Day’, themed “AI Unleashed: Revolutionizing Nigeria’s Financial Future”, will bring together leading voices across the country’s AI, fintech, and financial sectors, including representatives from local government agencies, financial institutions, and notable industry players.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy an immersive AI Experience Forum, featuring fireside chats, panel sessions, live product demonstrations, and exclusive discussions with Dyna.Ai executives and experts.

Some of the speakers lined up for the event include the Governor, the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso; the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi; Chairman and Co-Founder, Dyna.Ai, Tomas Skoumal; Vice President and Chief Solutions Officer, Dyna.Ai, Ben Koo; Chief Solutions Architect, Dyna.Ai, Joaos Tapadinhas; Country Manager for Dyna.Ai, Middle East & Africa; Alex Ho; and Segun Aina, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Fintech Association of Nigeria.

Other guests who would participate in the fireside chat and panel session include delegates and media from notable financial institutions and industry partners in Nigeria.

According to Yasmine Ezz, the General Manager of Dyna.Ai Middle East and Africa, the event not only marks Dyna.Ai’s entry into the market but also seeks to serve as a dynamic platform for fostering collaboration and networking in Nigeria.

With a strong commitment to revolutionizing the African financial landscape through a localized approach and collaborations, Dyna.Ai is bringing its suite of AI solutions and products to empower financial institutions, fintechs, and the local government in Nigeria to operate with greater efficiency, insight, and impact.

For more information, visit www.dyna.ai