The Cardinals gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel have elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Pope, who took the name Pope Leo XIV,” Vatican News announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, marking a new chapter in the leadership of the global Catholic Church.

The election of Cardinal Prevost followed days of intense deliberation among the College of Cardinals after the resignation of Pope Francis due to declining health.

Prevost, an American-born prelate who previously served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, becomes the first U.S.-born Pope in history — a development that signals both continuity and change within the ancient institution.

The white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel at 6:47 p.m. Vatican time, triggering celebrations in St. Peter’s Square where thousands of faithful and tourists had gathered in anticipation. Shortly afterwards, the Vatican’s senior Cardinal Deacon appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to make the historic announcement: “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!” (I announce to you a great joy: We have a Pope!)

Who is Pope Leo XIV?

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69, was born in Chicago, Illinois, and ordained as a priest in 1982.

He is a member of the Order of St. Augustine and has held numerous leadership roles in the Catholic Church, including bishop of Chiclayo in Peru and head of the Augustinian order globally.

Known for his commitment to reform, pastoral care, and episcopal accountability, Pope Leo XIV brings a wealth of international experience to the papacy.

His election comes at a time when the Catholic Church faces multiple internal and external challenges, including declining attendance in the West, clergy abuse scandals, and the need for greater inclusivity and transparency.

Analysts see his leadership as a potential bridge between traditionalist and progressive factions within the Church.

Global Reactions

World leaders and religious figures swiftly reacted to the news. U.S. President Donald Trump extended congratulations to the new pontiff.

Trump wrote. “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also offered a public message of support, expressing his hope that Pope Leo XIV will contribute to promoting peace and human dignity across the globe.

“May the pontiff help strengthen dialogue and defend human rights in a world in need of hope and unity,” Sánchez wrote in a post on the platform X (formerly Twitter), just minutes after the official announcement from the Vatican.

Market Implications?

While the Catholic Church’s leadership transition may seem distant from financial markets, some analysts note that the papal election can have indirect economic implications.

The Vatican is a major landowner and investor, and Pope Leo XIV’s potential focus on ethical investing, environmental stewardship, and global development aid may shape new norms in global philanthropy and financial ethics.