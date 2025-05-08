Bitcoin’s price is approaching the historic $100,000 threshold, buoyed by rising market optimism and macroeconomic shifts ahead of a key trade meeting between representatives of the United States and China.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading above $99,000, navigating a zone of strong resistance, with the cryptocurrency up nearly 3% on the day and 5% on the week.

The derivatives market has cooled, with liquidations dropping over 7% in the past 24 hours, primarily short positions, according to data from CoinGlass.

Macroeconomic Factors Fuel Market Movement

The US Federal Reserve’s recent decision to maintain interest rates at 4.25% to 4.5% sent initial shockwaves through financial markets, temporarily causing Bitcoin to dip to $95,866.

However, prices quickly rebounded, as traders adjusted to the Fed’s cautious approach to monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained that inflation had come down considerably, yet remained above the central bank’s longer-term target of 2%.

“Inflation has come down considerably but remains above our longer-term target of 2%,” Powell stated, underscoring concerns about economic uncertainty, employment risks, and inflationary pressures.

Market analysis

The market’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index has returned to “Greed” territory, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm.

Since late March, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen nearly $4.41 billion in inflows, further boosting market momentum.

Despite Bitcoin’s bullish momentum, analysts remain cautious about Federal Reserve policy and potential rate cuts.

Economist Timothy Peterson warned that prolonged inaction from the Fed on interest rate reductions could stall Bitcoin’s trajectory and introduce market turbulence.

Additionally, this weekend’s US-China trade talks could heavily influence global financial markets, including cryptocurrency prices. With tensions escalating over tariff negotiations, investors are closely watching whether positive trade developments will sustain Bitcoin’s rally beyond the critical $100K level.

What you should know

Tensions in the Middle East have also increased demand for safe-haven assets. On Saturday, an attack on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport involving a ballistic missile fired by Houthi forces injured eight people and caused disruptions to airspace and halted air operations.

In response, Israel launched airstrikes on Houthi-controlled targets, including Sanaa’s international airport, a cement factory, power plants, and other infrastructure, resulting in three fatalities and multiple injuries.

The Houthis stated that they would take countermeasures, claiming the strikes “will not go unanswered.”

While current market conditions remain favorable, ongoing vigilance towards Fed policies and economic indicators will be crucial for investors.

With inflationary pressures and employment uncertainties acting as focal points, cryptocurrency enthusiasts must navigate carefully during this complex financial landscape.

As global markets remain on edge, Bitcoin’s price action is expected to mirror broader economic trends, reinforcing its status as a key indicator of investor sentiment and financial policy shifts.