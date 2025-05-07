Sterling Financial Holdings has informed shareholders and the Nigerian Exchange of a delay in releasing its audited financial statements for FY 2024 and unaudited results for Q1 2025.

This announcement was made in a disclosure published on May 7, 2025, and signed by the Company Secretary, Mr. Olayinka Oni.

According to the company, the delay is due to the ongoing finalization of its year-end audit, which is being carried out in collaboration with its external auditors.

The company stated that both the audited 2024 financial statements and the unaudited Q1 2025 results will be published on or before June 28, 2025, once all required regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Regarding regulatory compliance and the ongoing closed period, the company added:

“The previously announced closed period, which began on January 1, 2025, will remain in effect until the financial statements are released on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.”

Sterling Holdings also confirmed that its directors, senior management, and other insiders are not permitted to trade in the company’s shares during the closed period, in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

2024 unaudited financial report

In January 2025, Sterling released its unaudited interim financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting strong performance and growth across key metrics.

The company reported a 97.21% increase in profit before tax, which rose to N44.7 billion.

This growth was primarily driven by a 67.09% rise in net interest income, largely attributed to increased earnings from loans and advances to customers.

Operating profit also grew, rising by 42.54% year-on-year to N199.8 billion, despite a 21.15% rise in net fees and commissions, reflecting the company’s strong operational health.

Earnings per share grew by 72% to N1.29, reflecting profitability and value creation for shareholders. On the balance sheet, total assets reached N3.52 trillion, marking a 39.05% year-on-year increase.

Market trend

So far in 2025, Sterling Financial Holdings has seen relatively slow price action on the Nigerian Exchange, with no significant surge.