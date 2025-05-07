A newly released industry report by ShipAfrica is shedding light on the changing face of logistics and trade across Africa, revealing how small businesses are driving innovation, how technology is bridging long-standing gaps, and where the future of shipping on the continent is heading.

The 2024 Industry & Impact Report by ShipAfrica provides a data-backed look into the logistics ecosystem, built on over 50,000 shipping transactions and over N4.5 billion (roughly $3 million) in shipments processed for more than 3,000 African businesses.

What emerges is a story of resilience, digital adaptation, and growing intra-African commerce — despite infrastructure and financial challenges that persist in many regions.

The report highlights the rising demand for faster, more transparent delivery services among African consumers, and the pressure this places on small and mid-sized businesses to meet those expectations. It also shows how access to multi-carrier logistics tools, digital dashboards, and flexible payment systems like “Ship Now, Pay Later” is changing how these businesses operate — allowing many to scale faster and more efficiently.

Walter Isoko, CEO of ShipAfrica, noted, “The goal wasn’t just to ship parcels — it was to understand what real access looks like for African businesses. What we found through this report is that once you reduce the friction in logistics, you unlock more than just trade. You unlock opportunities.”

One of the notable trends from the report is the growing cross-border trade activity. Businesses are no longer thinking only locally; they are shipping beauty products, electronics, and even perishables across borders, fueled by digital platforms that simplify customs, pricing, and last-mile delivery.

The report also outlines key infrastructure gaps, particularly in payment systems and delivery consistency, while offering insights on how partnerships, tech-driven logistics tools, and smart financing can fill these voids.

Beyond data, the report captures firsthand insights from SMEs using the platform, revealing how streamlined logistics can be a make-or-break factor in their growth. Whether it’s a fashion entrepreneur trying to reach customers in Ghana or a tech gadget seller managing fluctuating delivery costs in Nigeria, the report tells these stories with a clear-eyed look at both the challenges and the breakthroughs.

“Our mission was to reflect the reality on the ground,” said Walter. “Not just what’s working, but also what needs to be fixed. We believe this report helps move that conversation forward.”

The full 2024 Industry & Impact Report is now available for download at https://shipafrica.io/2024report.