The Nigerian government says it has successfully powered 24 federal tertiary institutions using solar energy infrastructure.

The initiative is part of the Energising Education Project (EEP) under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made the announcement on Wednesday during the Collaboration Agreement Signing Ceremony in Abuja, where eight additional universities were confirmed to be joining the fourth phase of the EEP rollout.

Dr. Alausa, speaking at the signing event with Vice Chancellors of the new beneficiary institutions, emphasized the scale and ambition of the initiative.

“This project brings continuous, 24-hour electricity to our institutions.

It allows for increased academic activity, powers laboratories and libraries throughout the day and night, and improves living and learning conditions for both students and faculty,’’ he said.

The minister had earlier inspected the solar energy facility at the University of Abuja (now renamed Yakubu Gowon University), where he noted that the campus now benefits from a solar farm comprising 6,000 photovoltaic panels capable of generating about 3.3 megawatts daily—sufficient to power the campus uninterrupted.

Economic potential

Beyond educational infrastructure, Dr. Alausa highlighted the broader economic implications of energy access for institutions.

“Any campus is a community by itself. With constant power supply, you unleash high economic activity,” he said.

According to him, the project is being funded through the Renewable Infrastructure Fund set up by President Tinubu to drive cross-sectoral infrastructure development.

He urged the Vice Chancellors to “think creatively and innovatively” to ensure the long-term sustainability of the project, adding that by 2027, every federal tertiary institution will be equipped with renewable energy solutions.

Over 100MW generated

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, said that the project across phases 1, 2, and 3 has impacted over 600,000 students and 50,000 staff across the country.

“What you are seeing here is one of our interventions in the education sector, and the aim is to ensure that universities have a sustainable and affordable electricity supply,” he said.

According to him, over 100 megawatts of solar electricity have already been generated across the country’s institutions through this effort.

He added that under Phase 2, clean energy has been delivered to two teaching hospitals and two universities through the Universal Public Health Project component, while Phase 3, which includes eight more universities and one additional teaching hospital, is nearing commissioning.

The eight new beneficiary institutions include: Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Federal University, Wukari, Taraba state, Federal University Dutse, University of Benin, University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and University of Lagos.

These universities are expected to benefit from the same clean energy installations that have transformed the operational landscape of earlier participants.

More insights

The Energising Education Project, executed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), seeks to tackle the longstanding energy deficit plaguing federal universities and teaching hospitals.

Through solar mini-grid installations, the project aims to provide clean, reliable electricity to power academic and administrative facilities.