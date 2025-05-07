As part of broader efforts to reform the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Federal Government has proposed the establishment of a Teachers’ Corps and Medical Corps to address the critical shortage of professionals in Nigeria’s underserved rural communities.

This was disclosed by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, during the inauguration of the NYSC Reform Committee held at the Ministry of Youth Development headquarters in Abuja.

Dr. Alausa explained that the proposed Teachers’ Corps would target NCE-certified graduates who are willing to serve in rural areas for an optional two-year period.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, proposed the introduction of a Teachers’ Corps and Medical Corps for NCE-certified graduates and healthcare professionals, respectively, particularly those willing to serve in rural areas for a two-year (optional) period

He explained that the Teachers’ Corps would help bridge educational gaps and provide a pathway to government employment,” he stated.

Deploying healthcare professionals to rural communities

Dr. Alausa announced plans for a Medical Corps, focused on deploying healthcare professionals to under-resourced rural communities.

“The Medical Corps would bolster healthcare delivery in underserved communities, addressing critical issues such as maternal and child health,” he noted.

The dual corps programme is designed to strengthen key sectors of national development—education and health by deploying skilled personnel to communities most in need.

NYSC reform committee

The Nigerian government also inaugurated a reform committee to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, presided over the inauguration and highlighted the importance of modernizing the NYSC, which has existed since 1973.

“The issue of safety of corps members, infrastructural deficits, and the broader question about the relevance of the scheme in an increasingly dynamic socio-economic landscape are some of the challenges faced. But these also present opportunities that demand urgent, visionary, and determined action,” Olawande stated

He added that the committee has a clear mandate to undertake a comprehensive review of the NYSC Scheme with the aim of transforming it into a more secure, innovative, and impactful institution.

Olawande emphasized that the expected outcome of the reform process must align with broader national development objectives, positioning the NYSC as a strategic tool for youth empowerment and nation-building.

Scope for the NYSC reform

The newly inaugurated committee has been tasked with several specific responsibilities. These include:

Reviewing all existing policy documents, reports, and legal frameworks guiding NYSC operations

Engaging stakeholders nationwide through consultations and public forums

Recommending legal, policy, and institutional reforms to the NYSC Act and its operational guidelines

Proposing a framework for improved funding, monitoring, and evaluation

Submitting a comprehensive report to the Honourable Minister of Youth Development within the agreed timeframe

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, emphasized the importance of aligning technical and vocational skills training with academic development.

She stressed that doing so would empower young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the broader national economy. He noted that such restructuring would ensure that youth are equipped not just for immediate employment, but for long-term nation-building efforts.