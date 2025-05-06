The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a program that offers illegal migrants a $1,000 stipend and travel assistance if they voluntarily return to their home country using the CBP Home App.

According to an official statement released by DHS on May 5, 2025, this new voluntary return initiative aims to reduce enforcement costs and encourage dignified exits for migrants who are unlawfully present in the United States.

The DHS stated that this program is a “historic opportunity” for illegal aliens to return to their home countries in a dignified and cost-effective manner.

“Any illegal alien who uses the CBP Home App to self-deport will also receive a stipend of $1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app.

Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the U.S. and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 per cent. Currently, the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121,” the statement read

This payment is part of a broader effort to cut deportation-related costs and promote a more orderly process for migrants to return home.

First success story recorded

According to the DHS, the first successful use of the program was by an illegal alien who was allowed entry under the Biden Administration and returned to Honduras from Chicago using the travel assistance initiative.

“Additional tickets have already been booked for this week and the following week,” the agency noted.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem encouraged migrants to use the program, touting it as beneficial to both the government and the migrants

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” she said.

“This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport,” Noem added.

How the program works

To participate, illegal migrants must submit an “Intent to Depart” through the CBP Home app.

Once their return is confirmed through the app, they become eligible to receive the $1,000 stipend.

Those who register and demonstrate real progress toward departure will also be deprioritized for detention and removal before they leave.

DHS also indicated that participation in the self-deportation program may preserve the possibility of legal reentry into the U.S. in the future.