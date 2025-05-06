The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has launched a new service called NIN Authentication (NINAuth) for secure and seamless identity verification and authentication.

According to a statement from the Commission, following the launch, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the use of the NIN Authentication for verification and authentication across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This, it said, is in line with the Commission’s mandate of regulating a reliable National Digital Identity for citizens and legal residents to affirm their identity

What is NIN Authentication (NINAuth)?

NIMC described the new initiative as a cutting-edge suite of services that include web, API, and mobile verification designed to enhance data security, protect privacy, and simplify access to government services.

“The NIMC NINAuth application is the official service for integration with the Commission’s backend infrastructure.

“It Introduces a robust layer of protection, empowering individuals with greater control over their personal information.

“By requiring explicit consent before data is shared for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes or other verifications, the platform fosters trust, transparency, and user autonomy in digital identity management,” NIMC stated.

What Nigerians can do with the app

According to NIMC, with NINAuth, individuals can securely verify their identity and access key government services, including:

SIM registration and replacement

Immigration applications and passport processing ⁠

Tax filings and financial transactions

Government Intervention Programs in various MDAs

Driver’s license renewals and other regulatory processes, etc.

It added that the key features and benefits of the app include:

Enhanced Security—Protects personal data from unauthorized access.

User Control—Empowers individuals with the freedom to manage their data-sharing preferences.

Seamless Access—provides a secure single sign-on solution for convenient access to services.

Secure digital identity

NIMC in the statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, noted that the innovation is aimed at advancing secure and efficient digital identity management, ensuring a more accessible, transparent, and secure identity verification system in Nigeria.

“The NINAuth application provides a secure, scalable, and interoperable interface for identity verification through API integration. It is designed to facilitate real-time authentication of NIN records, thereby promoting effective service delivery, database harmonization, and compliance with the National Identity Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” it added.

NIMC said the service has been designated as the exclusive platform for all NIN-based verification and authentication integration processes for optimal services.

Nigerians are required to download the NINAuth App on the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store to use the NIN Authentication Service.