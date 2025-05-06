The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, has trained over 100,000 farmers and empowered 151,595 agri-businesses from 2019 to date.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, at the Ministerial Press Briefing on Tuesday in Lagos.

Olusanya said the ministry had recorded significant achievements under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Today, we reflect on the transformative journey of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems over the past six years, under the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The government’s mission has been clear: to build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food system that ensures food security for all Lagosians,” he said.

According to Olusanya, this mission is anchored on a four-pronged strategy, which includes domestic sufficiency, upcountry partnerships, development of food storage and logistics capabilities, and development of market infrastructure and systems.

“These strategic pillars have translated into tangible achievements across six key areas, particularly training and capacity building. Over 100,500 farmers and fishermen have been trained in modern agricultural practices, enhancing productivity and livelihoods,” Olusanya said.

Accelerating agricultural infrastructure development

She also highlighted that in 2023, the state government accelerated agricultural infrastructure development with the inauguration of the Imota Rice Mill.

“With a capacity to produce 2.4 million 50kg bags of rice annually, the mill has created 1,500 direct jobs and 254,000 indirect jobs.

“We have also established the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub, a flagship project by the Lagos State Government aimed at modernizing and securing the state’s food distribution ecosystem.”

“Lagos residents can expect a significant reduction in food prices due to integrated facilities such as cold and dry storage, a 14,000-capacity abattoir, and a jetty designed for streamlined goods transportation.”

“Additionally, among the infrastructure provided by the state government in the sector is the establishment of the Middle Level Agro-Produce Hub at Idi-Oro, Mushin, where food valued at N2,641,709,989 has been traded.”

“Sites have also been identified for three more Mid-Level Hubs in Ikorodu, Festac Town, and Lekki Phase 1,” she added.

Financing agribusinesses and empowering agripreneurs

Speaking on financing agribusinesses and agripreneurs in the state, she noted that about 151,595 agribusinesses had been empowered over the past six years.

“Through the state government’s Agric. Financing and Enterprise Support initiatives, 151,595 agribusinesses have received support in the form of grants, inputs, tools, and advisory services, enabling them to scale sustainably,” she said.

The commissioner also emphasized the government’s focus on Public-Private Partnerships and collaborations, including the Lagos Central Food Systems and Logistics Hub.

“This hub is structured under a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-and-Transfer model, which encourages private sector participation while ensuring the long-term sustainability and professional management of the facility,” she explained.

Commitment to food security and economic prosperity

She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring food security, noting that the strides made over the past six years underscore their unwavering dedication to transforming Lagos State’s agricultural landscape.

“Through strategic planning, robust partnerships, and community engagement, we have laid a solid foundation for a food-secure and economically vibrant Lagos.”

Looking to the future, she stated that the government remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that no Lagosian is left behind in the journey toward sustainable food systems and economic prosperity.