In a move that signals growing confidence in the profitability of Nigeria’s iGaming sector, GinjaBet has officially launched its operations, entering one of Africa’s fastest‑growing online betting markets with an audacious value proposition.

The platform is fully licensed by the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, the key regulatory body for sports betting in Nigeria.

GinjaBet’s market entry is fostered by a strategic collaboration with UpGaming, a global leader in B2B iGaming technology solutions. This partnership brings to the Nigerian market a robust back-end infrastructure known for its security, reliability, and modular innovation.

As of today, UpGaming operates sportsbooks and casinos across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Its footprint in Nigeria via GinjaBet adds another notable node to its global network.

A New Betting Platform with a Dose of Lifestyle

GinjaBet differentiates itself by merging entertainment, sports, culture, and technology into a lifestyle driven experience.

The brand is anchored in five core values, abbreviated as V.I.B.E.S: Vibrancy, Integrity, Boldness, Empowerment, and Social Connection.

Beyond conventional sports betting, GinjaBet offers; Football247: A round-the-clock simulated football environment for always-on engagement, Integrated Real & Simulated Sports Betting directly on the Betslip, Acca Bonuses up to 500% and unique promos like Bet 3 Get 1 Free, Save and Edit Bet feature, offering flexibility and strategy, and a proprietary suite of casino-style mini games, branded Ginja Games that you can check out here.

A Growing Sector, and a Strategic Entry

Based on KPMG’s estimates, Nigeria’s sports betting market generates over $2 billion annually due to mobile penetration, youth demographics, and football passion. GinjaBet’s entrance, coupled with UpGaming’s technology, points to a shift toward higher operational standards and differentiated brand experiences.

The company’s commitment to responsible gaming, full regulatory compliance, and data-driven product development positions it not only as an up-and-coming competitor but as a serious player in a sector ripe for disruption and innovation.

Visit www.ginjabet.com to learn more.