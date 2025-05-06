FirstBank, the West African premier bank and financial inclusion service provider, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with EStars Education Africa Limited (EStars), a global leader in educational esports.

Empowering the Next Generation of Esports Professionals

The partnership provides a platform for FirstBank to support the rollout of EStars’ comprehensive esports qualifications, including entry-level Certificates and BTEC courses in esports.

These programmes are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the burgeoning esports industry.

Innovative Financial Solutions for Gamers

In addition to educational initiatives, FirstBank and EStars are exploring the development of a co-branded gaming credit card, with the goal of enhancing customer experience and offering them a unique blend of exclusive benefits, rewards, and gaming-centric features.

A Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

As a leading financial services provider in Africa, with a vast network of over 820 business locations and 39 million+ customer accounts, FirstBank is uniquely positioned to drive economic growth and empowerment. The collaboration with EStars embodies FirstBank’s commitment to innovation, youth development, and supporting emerging sectors like esports, ultimately ensuring a stable economic future for generations to come.

Mags Byrne, EStars CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to be partnering with FirstBank, Nigeria’s oldest bank, to introduce our educational products to their customers. Our aim is to bring educational esports to all of Africa, and innovative partnerships like this make this possible”.

Joel Popoola, EStars’ Africa Advisor, added: “This partnership between EStars and FirstBank marks a significant milestone in advancing esports education in Nigeria. By integrating structured learning pathways into the rapidly expanding esports industry, we are providing Nigerian students with the opportunity to develop essential digital, entrepreneurial, and technical skills that are critical for the future workforce. This collaboration is about more than just gaming—it’s about equipping young people with the knowledge and competencies they need to thrive in a digital economy, opening doors to new career opportunities in technology, manufacturing, and beyond.”

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Chukwuma Ezirim, Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products Division, FirstBank, said, “We are excited to collaborate with EStars in pioneering esports education for the youths. Esports present a new frontier of creativity, innovation, and career opportunities. We recognize the vast potential of esports in shaping the future of our youth, and we are ready to harness it for their benefit. By investing in esports education, we are not only opening up exciting career paths for the youth but also contributing to the growth and development of the African esports ecosystem. FirstBank is proud to be at the forefront of this innovative endeavour”.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, “FirstBank”, established in 1894, is the premier bank in West Africa, a leading financial inclusion services provider in Africa, and a digital banking giant.

FirstBank’s international footprints cut across three continents ─ Africa, Europe, and Asia, with FirstBank UK Limited in London and Paris; FirstBank in The Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone; FBNBank in Senegal; and a FirstBank Representative Office in Beijing, China. All the subsidiary banks are fully registered by their respective Central Banks to provide full banking services.

Besides providing domestic banking services, the subsidiaries also engage in international cross-border transactions with FirstBank’s non-Nigerian subsidiaries, and the representative offices in Paris and China facilitate trade flows from Asia and Europe into Nigeria and other African countries.

For over 13 decades, FirstBank has built an outstanding reputation for solid relationships, good corporate governance, and a strong liquidity position, and has been at the forefront of promoting digital payment in the country with over 13 million cards issued to customers (the first bank to achieve such a milestone in Nigeria). FirstBank has continued to make significant investments in technology, innovation, and transformation, and its cashless transaction drive has been steadily accentuated with over 25 million active FirstBank customers signed up on digital channels, including the USSD Quick Banking service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code.

With over 43 million customer accounts (including digital wallets) spread across Nigeria, the UK, and sub-Saharan Africa, the Bank provides a comprehensive range of retail and wholesale financial services through more than 820 business offices and over 280,000 agent locations spread across 772 out of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

In addition to banking solutions and services, FirstBank provides pension fund custody services in Nigeria through First Pension Custodian Nigeria Limited and nominee and associated services through First Nominees Nigeria Limited.

FirstBank’s commitment to Diversity is shown in its policies, partnerships and initiatives such as its employees’ ratio of female to male (about 41%:59%; and 37% women in management roles) as well as the FirstBank Women Network, an initiative that seeks to address the gender gap and increase the participation of women at all levels within the organisation. In addition, the Bank’s membership of the UN Women is an affirmation of a deliberate policy that is consistent with UN Women’s Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) ─ Equal Opportunity, Inclusion, and Nondiscrimination.

For six consecutive years (2011 – 2016), FirstBank was named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” by the globally renowned The Banker Magazine of the Financial Times Group and “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” eight times in a row, 2011 – 2018, by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards.

Significantly, FirstBank’s Global Credit Rating was A+ with a positive outlook while ratings by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s were A (nga) and ngBBB+, respectively, both with Stable outlooks as of September 2023. FirstBank maintained the same level of international credit ratings as the sovereign, a milestone that was achieved in 2022 for the first time since 2015.

In 2024, FirstBank received notable international awards and accolades. Some of these include Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG 2024 and Nigeria’s Best Bank for Corporates 2024 both awarded by Euromoney Awards for Excellence; Best SME Bank in Africa and Nigeria by The Asian Banker Global Awards; Best Private Bank in Nigeria and Best Private Bank for Sustainable Investing in Africa by Global Finance Awards; Best Corporate Bank in Nigeria 2024, Best CSR Bank in Nigeria 2024, Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2024, Best SME Bank in Nigeria 2024 and Best Private Bank in Nigeria 2024 all awarded by the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

FirstBank has continued to gain wide acclaim on the global stage with several international awards and recognitions received so far in 2025 which includes Best SME Bank in Nigeria 2025 and Best SME Bank in Africa 2025 by The Asian Banker; Best Private Bank in Nigeria 2025 and Best Private Bank for Sustainable Investing in Africa 2025 by Global Finance Awards; SME Financier of the Year in Nigeria 2025 by The Digital Banker Global SME Banking Innovation Awards; Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2025 and Best Bank for Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Nigeria 2025 all by The Annual Global Economics Awards.

Our vision is “To be Africa’s Bank of first choice,” and our mission is “To remain true to our name by providing the best financial services possible”. This commitment is anchored on our core values of EPIC – Entrepreneurship, Professionalism, Innovation, and Customer-Centricity. Our strategic ambition is “To deliver accelerated growth in profitability through customer-led innovation and disciplined execution, ” and our brand promise is always to deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence to position You First in every respect.

About EStars Education Africa Limited

EStars Education Africa Limited is a leader in educational esports, operating across three continents. The company is dedicated to promoting esports education and providing opportunities for individuals to develop skills and pursue careers in the esports industry.

