The Benue State Government on Monday launched a fleet of solar-powered electric vehicles, marking a significant leap toward affordable, eco-friendly transportation and job creation in the state.

The initiative, a partnership between the state government and Esse Mobility, introduces commercial solar taxis, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The pilot rollout begins in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, with plans to expand to other cities such as Otukpo and Vandeikya in the coming months.

Speaking at the launch event, the Founder of Esse Mobility Technical Partners, Mr. Okey Esse, described the rollout as a milestone in Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

Mr. Esse explained that the vehicles run entirely on solar power, with batteries charged by the sun, enabling them to operate efficiently within urban areas like Makurdi. Each unit is fitted with advanced security features that allow real-time monitoring of passenger journeys, enhancing both safety and accountability.

“Each of these cars has a lot of security gadgets infused in them, so when a passenger travels with the car, everything is being monitored.

“From now to December, the target is to roll out 500 of these units. We will spread to other cities like Otukpo, Vandeikya, and other local government areas.

“Our goal is to establish assembling factories in the state that would create more jobs for the people. Each car would generate direct jobs and other additional jobs in the charging centre and also in the administrative and operational areas.

“With these cars, people can move to different destinations even when it is raining, and by this, we are looking at between now and December to create 8,500 jobs minimum for the state,” he said.

Benue govt lauds project

Managing Director of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), Mr. Raymond Asemakaha, emphasized the state’s commitment to sustainable development and green innovation.

He stated that electric vehicles are the future of mobility. According to him, with the launch, Benue joins the global push to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut carbon emissions.

He added that the EV project is a direct contribution to improving Benue’s GDP and tackling youth unemployment, stressing that the collaboration with Esse Mobility is a prime example of public-private synergy.

“This will reduce the rate of unemployment and increase the state’s GDP. This is all thanks to our co-manager, Esse Mobility, for unlocking the world to electric vehicles.

“Let’s continue to prioritise sustainability, innovation and environmental stewardship to create a cleaner, greener future,” he said.

According to Mrs. Theresa Abeda, Head of Business Development and Strategy at BIPC, the deployment of electric vehicles will significantly transform Benue’s metropolitan transit system.

What you should know

The world is moving towards electric vehicles at an accelerating rate in a bid to reduce carbon emissions from combustion engines that depend on fossil fuels.

The adoption of EVs, especially by developed economies, is in line with the Paris Agreement Agenda to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Federal Government had earlier instituted a National Action Plan for the Development of Electric Vehicles (EVDP) to accelerate the country’s transition to EVs.

Also, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has said that electric vehicles and the automotive industry promote local content, reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, reduce fuel expenses, and lower maintenance needs.