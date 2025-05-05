Telecoms giant Airtel Africa has signed an agreement with SpaceX to roll out Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet services across the continent, in a major move to boost digital inclusion and connectivity in remote areas.

According to Airtel, SpaceX has secured operating licenses in 9 of the 14 African countries where Airtel operates. Licensing for the remaining 5 countries is currently in progress.

The collaboration will see Starlink’s satellite technology integrated into Airtel Africa’s connectivity infrastructure to expand internet access to underserved and rural communities, including schools, health centres, and small businesses.

Satellite for mobile coverage

The companies also plan to leverage satellite backhaul to improve mobile network coverage in hard-to-reach locations.

“This partnership with SpaceX is a significant step to demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing Africa’s digital economy through strategic investments and partnerships,” said Airtel Africa’s CEO, Sunil Taldar.

“Next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every individual, business, and community have reliable and affordable voice and data connectivity—even in the most remote parts of Africa.”

For SpaceX, the partnership provides access to Airtel’s extensive ground infrastructure across the continent, helping to scale Starlink’s footprint and support broader digital transformation goals in Africa.

Chad Gibbs, SpaceX’s VP of Starlink Business Operations, noted:

“The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in Africa’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering across Africa makes great sense for our business.”

Starlink is currently available in over 20 African markets, and this deal signals deeper collaboration between both companies to accelerate digital inclusion, economic empowerment, and reliable internet access across the continent.

What you should know

The Airtel-SpaceX partnership indicates that mobile network operators are now looking for ways to collaborate with satellite companies, which many have seen as competition, especially in a market like Nigeria, where Starlink is gaining more traction at the expense of the other ISPs, including the MNOs.

Last year, MTN Group also announced that it was in talks with several satellite services providers, including Elon Musk’s Starlink, in its bid to expand its services to unnerved areas across its operating market.

Specifically, the company said there was an ongoing engagement with SpaceX’s Starlink, with enterprise-grade trials underway in Rwanda and Nigeria.

In addition, MTN said multiple initiatives were underway, including upcoming direct-to-cell trials with Lynk Global in South Africa and Ghana.

The company said it was also having discussions with providers like AST SpaceMobile for trials in Nigeria and South Sudan. “In parallel, we are advancing discussions with Eutelsat OneWeb for a planned pilot in South Africa.”