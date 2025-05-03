As global trade patterns undergo fundamental restructuring, West Africa stands at a crucial crossroads.

While headlines focus on disruption and uncertainty, I see an unprecedented opportunity for our region to accelerate economic self-determination and establish itself as Africa’s true trade epicentre.

Though disruptive, the emerging trade architecture offers West Africa a chance to reshape relationships more equitably. The Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) represents our most powerful instrument for collective progress. By accelerating its implementation, we can build resilience against external shocks while creating continental value chains that capture more economic benefit within our borders.

At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we witness remarkable growth in cross-border African trade, facilitated by innovative financing structures and digital payment solutions that overcome historical barriers. Where traditional corridors face friction, new pathways promise sustainable, inclusive growth.

Digital transformation is no longer optional but essential. Recent World Trade Organisation (WTO) research suggests digitalisation could reduce trade costs by up to 25% while dramatically expanding MSME market participation (link).

Financial institutions bear responsibility in this transformation. We’ve invested heavily in digital infrastructure that eliminates friction, enhances transparency, and extends working capital deeper into supply chains, capabilities that prove decisive for clients navigating today’s volatile environment.

Perhaps the most promising aspect of current market dynamics is how they compel us to address our over-reliance on raw commodity exports. The business case for local processing and manufacturing grows increasingly compelling. A ton of raw cocoa exported from West Africa generates a fraction of the economic value that the same ton creates when processed into chocolate or cosmetic ingredients.

We are already seeing forward-thinking businesses shift toward higher-value activities. One client recently secured financing for cashew processing facilities that will quadruple the value generated from the same harvest. Another is transforming from a cotton exporter to a textile manufacturer, capturing previously lost value.

Financing these transformations requires sophistication beyond conventional trade finance. The investments have more extended payback periods and different risk profiles, necessitating blended approaches combining commercial funding with development finance.

Discussions from GTR West Africa 2025 have provided valuable insights into several fundamental questions. We have explored strategies to build trade ecosystems resilient enough to withstand global volatility. We have identified the financial architectures that best serve West Africa’s position as the continent’s trade hub. Additionally, we have examined how to leverage our geographic advantage to attract investment and foster lasting prosperity.

For those with vision to see beyond immediate turbulence, the mandate is clear: Now is the time to invest in capabilities, forge strategic partnerships, and build the financial infrastructure to transform West Africa into the continent’s undisputed trade epicentre.

The disruption making headlines today will eventually fade. What endures will be the foundations we lay, the institutions, relationships, and capabilities that transform today’s challenges into tomorrow’s prosperity. In that transformation lies our genuine opportunity, which Stanbic IBTC Bank is determined to help our clients seize.

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank