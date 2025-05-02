Rite Foods Ltd, the manufacturer of Fearless Energy Drinks, has filed a N1.6 billion lawsuit against Mamuda Beverages Nig. Ltd, producer of Pop Power Energy Drinks, citing trademark infringement and unauthorized replication of its product design.

The lawsuit seeks both damages and an injunction to prevent Mamuda Beverages from continuing to manufacture energy drinks that bear a striking resemblance to Rite Foods’ registered products.

In the writ of summons filed on April 14 before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Rite Foods claims that Mamuda Beverages has violated its intellectual property rights by introducing a nearly identical design for its Pop Power Energy Drinks.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendant has copied its distinctive bottle design, ornamental features, and brand identity, leading to consumer confusion.

The argument

According to Rite Foods Ltd, its Fearless Energy Drinks feature a unique 500ml plastic bottle design incorporating a lion head logo, a specific shape, and color scheme, all of which were officially registered under the Patents and Designs Act on August 24, 2020.

The plaintiff argues that Mamuda Beverages’ 330ml Pop Power Energy Drinks replicate the shape, color, and overall aesthetic of the Fearless brand, with some consumers referring to it as “small Fearless” due to its resemblance.

The lawsuit demands an order of perpetual injunction restraining Mamuda Beverages, its distributors, and associates from further infringing on Rite Foods’ trademark, including manufacturing, distributing, or selling energy drinks that imitate its design.

The plaintiff also seeks N1 billion in damages for losses incurred due to the alleged unlawful use of its registered design, as well as N60 million in legal costs.

Previous injunction

Rite Foods had previously secured an injunction against Mamuda Beverages in January 2025 before Justice Inyang Ekwo, restraining the defendant from continuing the production and distribution of Pop Power Energy Drinks.

The parties later reached a settlement agreement, which required Mamuda Beverages to alter elements of its product design to ensure differentiation from Fearless Energy Drinks.

However, Rite Foods claims that Mamuda Beverages has since violated the terms of the settlement, reintroducing a “remodeled” version of the Pop Power Energy Drinks that remains substantially identical to the original design.

This alleged breach prompted the fresh lawsuit, as Rite Foods insists that court intervention is necessary to protect its exclusive rights over its registered trademark and product design.

What you should know

Mamuda Beverages has responded with a preliminary objection, urging the court to dismiss the case on the grounds that the lawsuit constitutes an abuse of court process.

The defendant argues that the matter was already litigated and resolved in an earlier consent judgment, rendering the court functus officio—a legal principle preventing the relitigation of settled disputes.

Justice Nwite has scheduled a hearing for May 28, where the court will deliberate on Mamuda Beverages’ objection to the case and determine whether Rite Foods’ lawsuit can proceed.