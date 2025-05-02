A groundbreaking advancement in healthcare technology has arrived with the official launch of Precision Note, an AI-powered clinical documentation solution set to redefine the way healthcare professionals create, manage, and store patient records.

With the tagline, “Chart Smarter, Care Better,” Precision Note delivers a seamless fusion of real-time voice recognition, medical intelligence, and workflow automation, designed to liberate doctors from paperwork fatigue and allow them to focus more on patient care.

The platform is the brainchild of two Nigerian physicians, Dr. Emmanuel Egberuare and Dr. Emmanuel Adetunji, who were motivated by their own experiences with the administrative overload that burdens frontline clinicians.

Speaking on the new product during a presentation to mark its unveiling in Abeokuta at 47th International Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Association of Nigerian Private Media Medical Practitioners in Abeokuta, Dr. Emmanuel Egberuare said “We built Precision Note after listening closely to what healthcare providers truly need: a faster, smarter, and easier way to document patient interactions,” said the co-founders.

“Our goal is to restore valuable time to clinicians, improve documentation accuracy, and elevate the overall patient experience.”

A New Standard in Clinical Documentation

Precision Note uses advanced artificial intelligence to transcribe clinician-patient conversations into structured medical notes instantly. The app recognizes medical terminology and clinical context, ensuring each note is relevant, compliant, and tailored to the physician’s specialty. Whether during or after a consultation, healthcare providers can rely on the platform to generate clear, accurate records in real time.

To further streamline workflows, Precision Note features customizable smart templates that standardize documentation based on medical specialties.

This eliminates repetitive typing and accelerates charting across disciplines. All documentation syncs directly with existing Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems—removing the burden of double entry and ensuring that data remains secure, synchronized, and accessible at the point of care.

Built with compliance at its core, the system meets both local and international data privacy and documentation standards, including HIPAA and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) guidelines.

Designed for Impact

Precision Note is engineered not just for efficiency, but for transformation. Clinicians using the platform can generate documentation up to 70% faster than traditional methods, freeing up hours every week for direct patient interaction. By reducing screen time and administrative load, the platform also plays a critical role in combating physician burnout—a widespread issue linked to long hours spent on recordkeeping and non-clinical tasks.

More importantly, Precision Note helps restore the human connection between doctors and patients by allowing providers to engage more meaningfully during appointments, unencumbered by the distraction of manual note-taking.

In addition to boosting productivity and enhancing patient relationships, the platform delivers measurable cost savings by minimizing errors, reducing the need for documentation correction, and lowering operational overhead.

Flexible Access for Diverse Practice Needs

Precision Note is now available for deployment in hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems across Nigeria, Africa and international markets. The app is offered through a range of flexible subscription models to meet the needs of various medical environments—from solo practitioners to enterprise-scale institutions. Pricing options include monthly plans, organization-wide enterprise packages, and a convenient pay-per-use model.

Custom integration services and pilot programs are currently available for early adopters, with dedicated support teams on hand to assist with onboarding and optimization.

Looking Ahead: A Multilingual Future

In its upcoming update, Precision Note will introduce a revolutionary feature that enables the automatic interpretation of laboratory and imaging results in multiple languages. This new capability will empower patients to better understand their health data—bridging the communication gap in multi-lingual environments and strengthening patient education and engagement.

Engaging the Medical Community

As part of its ongoing broader rollout, Precision Note will be hosting a series of live demonstrations, expert panels, and virtual preview events to showcase its core features and gather feedback from the healthcare community.

“Precision Note was built by physicians, for physicians,” said the co-founders. “We understand the strain of documentation—our platform transforms workflows so clinicians can prioritize what matters most: their patients.”

Healthcare professionals and institutions interested in early access, partnership opportunities, or demo scheduling can visit the official website or contact the team directly

Contact for Inquiries:

Website: www.precisionnote.com

Email: hello@precisionnote.com

Phone: +234 706 858 8751, +13069144473