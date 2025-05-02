The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has launched the National Livestock Transformation Programme at the Grazing Reserve in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Mr. Idi Maiha, inaugurated the programme on Thursday during a visit to the reserve, describing it as part of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at creating a value chain in the livestock industry.

He explained that the programme would create job opportunities for residents of the state.

“We are here in Wase grazing reserve to launch the pilot scheme of the livestock transformation programme of the federal government and to demonstrate that this is possible under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“We will construct mass housing for the herders and their families and earth dams for dry season irrigation of pasture so that once the animals are here, there will be no reason to leave this place for greener pastures.

“We will also construct and equip veterinary clinics for the health of the animals and primary healthcare clinics for the families of the herders.

“It is going to be completely solarized; we will rely on renewable energy so as to also fight issues of climate change,” he said.

Stakeholder engagement for smooth rollout

The minister stated that his visit to Plateau State was also aimed at engaging critical stakeholders to ensure the smooth commencement of the National Livestock Transformation Programme.

“Yesterday, I met with the Governor, the Gbong Gwom Jos, the Emir of Wase, and other key stakeholders to discuss the rollout of this programme,” he said.

Economic potential of the grazing reserve

Maiha noted that the initiative would not only support the livestock sector but also stimulate the state’s economy by attracting various agribusinesses.

“This grazing reserve covers about 100 hectares and will accommodate more than 20,000 cattle. With such a large number, we expect significant milk production, which will, in turn, attract milk processing companies to establish outlets here.

“Red meat processing factories will also come and set up cold rooms. Additionally, the solid waste from the animals will be harnessed to generate electricity and serve as organic fertilizer for farmers,” he added.

The minister also assured that road networks would be constructed within the grazing reserve as part of the programme’s infrastructure development.

Plateau State government pledges support

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Sunday Akpa, the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Veterinary Services and Fisheries in Plateau State, said the initiative aligns with the state government’s efforts to boost the livestock industry.

He added that the state government would provide the necessary support to ensure the successful implementation of the programme.