The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy that allows all Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs) to award both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education.

This follows the enactment of the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a press release dated May 2, 2025, and signed by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press, the rollout was officially announced by the Honourable Minister of Education in Abuja, describing it as a critical step in Nigeria’s teacher education reform.

“This legislation, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, empowers FCOEs to concurrently award the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s teacher education reform.

The Dual Mandate Policy represents not just a reform but a revolution in teacher preparation, enabling FCOEs to offer both NCE and Bachelor’s degrees. This initiative empowers institutions, broadens access, and enhances the quality of classroom instruction across Nigeria,” the statement read.

Eligibility requirements

The Federal Colleges of Education Act empowers any FCOE that meets the standards of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to operate under the new policy.

The government clarified that the policy is inclusive and does not restrict eligibility based on the institution’s age.

“According to the Act, all FCOEs that meet the National Universities Commission (NUC) standards are now eligible to operate under the Dual Mandate.

This inclusive policy ensures that institutions, regardless of their establishment date, can participate once the stipulated requirements are met,” the ministry stated

Solving challenges in teacher education

The Honourable Minister highlighted that allowing FCOEs to offer Education degrees directly will help improve the qualifications of Nigerian teachers while expanding access to higher education.

“Offering degrees within FCOEs equips educators with higher competencies to meet the evolving demands of the education sector. It also expands access to higher education by providing an alternative route to earn Education degrees outside the traditional university system,” he said

The implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy is also aimed at resolving persistent issues in Nigeria’s teacher training system, such as:

Declining student enrolment in Colleges of Education

Concerns over institutional relevance

Dependency on universities for awarding Bachelor’s degrees

Greater autonomy for FCOEs

The policy introduces curriculum independence for Colleges of Education, enabling them to respond rapidly to new developments in education.

“The policy grants greater autonomy to FCOEs in curriculum development and implementation, enabling them to respond more swiftly to emerging trends and needs in the teaching profession.”

The Minister of Education emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening the education sector by ensuring that every teacher is properly trained and qualified.