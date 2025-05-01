Roberto Carlos remains one of the most iconic figures in football history.

A legend of both Real Madrid and the Brazil national team, he is widely considered one of the best left-backs the game has ever seen.

During his illustrious career, he represented Brazil 127 times, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2002 and lifting two Copa America titles.

With such a pedigree, his opinions on international football still carry significant weight.

Before the 2022 World Cup, Carlos made headlines when he stated that only two current England internationals were good enough to play for Brazil. His comments sparked debates among fans and pundits alike, especially considering the strength and depth of both squads at the time. To understand why his views resonated so strongly, it’s important to take a closer look at the players he singled out — and how they performed.

Carlos’ Opinion on England’s Elite

In an interview ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Roberto Carlos surprised many by stating that only Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane were of the calibre required to play for Brazil. The full-back, known for his powerful shots and pinpoint crosses, praised Alexander-Arnold’s technical abilities and Kane’s goal-scoring instinct. Carlos’ endorsement was significant, considering the historic rivalry and stylistic differences between Brazilian and English football.

He emphasized that Alexander-Arnold “has to be there,” citing his consistency and composure under pressure. Similarly, Carlos regarded Kane as a forward who could thrive in Brazil’s fluid and attack-oriented system. For many fans in England, such praise from a South American legend was a rare and welcome acknowledgment.

Despite Brazil’s strong lineup going into the tournament, Carlos believed that these two players could have added even more value. His comments highlighted how football has become more interconnected, with talent recognized across national borders regardless of traditional footballing philosophies.

Comparing the 2022 World Cup Performances

As the 2022 World Cup unfolded, both England and Brazil entered the tournament with high expectations. England’s campaign ended in the quarter-finals against France, while Brazil were knocked out by Croatia in a dramatic penalty shootout. The results were disappointing for both nations, given the strength of their squads and ambitions to go further.

Harry Kane, who had won the Golden Boot in 2018, struggled to make the same impact in Qatar. He scored twice in the knockout stages but missed a crucial penalty against France. Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, saw limited minutes on the pitch and did not have the chance to fully display the qualities Roberto Carlos had praised.

Ironically, Brazil’s own right-back and striker positions came under scrutiny during the tournament. The idea that Kane and Alexander-Arnold could have strengthened those roles remains an intriguing “what if” scenario — particularly in light of Brazil’s early exit.

England and Brazil: Different Philosophies, Similar Challenges

The contrast between English and Brazilian football has always been striking. England’s more physical and structured approach often differs from Brazil’s flair and creativity. Yet in recent years, both nations have produced technically gifted players capable of playing in diverse systems.

Roberto Carlos’ comments reflect the growing appreciation of English talent on the global stage. Players like Alexander-Arnold, who blends creativity with defensive responsibility, and Kane, a clinical forward with vision, exemplify modern football’s evolution. These are not just national assets; they are world-class athletes who could adapt to any system.

At the same time, Brazil’s continued reliance on players from domestic and European clubs shows a similar balance between tradition and innovation. The mutual respect between footballing cultures, once rare, is now becoming more common — and Carlos’ statements are proof of that shift.

Conclusion

Roberto Carlos’ praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane opened up a unique dialogue about talent and adaptability in modern football. While national team allegiances remain strong, the recognition of skill across borders is a sign of football’s global unity.

Though neither player delivered a tournament-defining performance in Qatar, their inclusion in Carlos’ list underlines their standing among the game’s elite. For fans, it’s a reminder that reputations are built not only on club form but also on how others in the game perceive a player’s potential.

As football continues to evolve, insights from legends like Carlos provide valuable perspectives on where the sport is headed — and who might shape its future.