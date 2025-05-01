The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, has urged all levels of government in Nigeria to pay workers a “living wage,” emphasizing that it is their legal entitlement.

He made this call in a statement on Thursday titled “Workers Deserve Protection, Fairness, and a Living Wage”, as Nigeria celebrates Workers’ Day today.

Osigwe stated that the global commemoration of Workers’ Day highlights the resilience, hard work, and sacrifices of Nigerian workers who, according to him, remain the unsung heroes of national development and nation-building.

Living Wage as a legal Entitlement

Osigwe urged governments at all levels to take urgent steps to fully implement the National Minimum Wage Act.

He maintained that it is unconscionable that workers who give their best to the country are left to struggle with poverty-level wages.

“A living wage is not a privilege; it is a constitutional and legal entitlement of workers. It is, in fact, a critical component of human dignity and social justice,” he added.

He celebrated the vital role workers play across all sectors of national life, adding that their dedication sustains the Nigerian economy, institutions, and daily life.

“Beyond celebration, today presents an opportunity for sober reflection. Far too many Nigerian workers still face harsh economic realities, unsafe working conditions, job insecurity, and wages that fall far short of the rising cost of living.

“It is therefore not enough to offer praise without concrete action. They deserve a living wage and much more,” he said.

The NBA also urged employers, both in the public and private sectors, to adopt fair labor practices, ensure workplace safety, and create environments where workers can thrive without fear of exploitation, intimidation, or discrimination.

He assured that members of the legal profession remain committed to promoting the rights of workers and advocating for the enforcement of laws that guarantee equitable and humane labor conditions.

“A just society must be one in which the contributions of its workers are met with fairness, protection, and opportunity,” he stated.

President Tinubu Salutes Nigerian Workers

In a statement on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu congratulated Nigerian workers, describing the workforce as the engine of Nigeria’s economy and the key to national growth.

“Here’s to everyone—young and old, entrepreneur or employee, private or public sector—whose meaningful contributions help in no small way to develop our homes, communities, and our dear nation,” he stated.

The president assured that his administration has prioritized and will continue to prioritize workers’ welfare, stressing that everyone’s contributions are essential to making Nigeria great again.

What You Should Know

In 2023, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) proposed a wage award to the Federal Government to help cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal, focusing on supporting lower-grade federal workers.

In response, the Federal Government introduced a N35,000 wage award in September 2023 as a temporary relief measure for workers on lower salary scales, amid economic pressures from subsidy removal and currency reforms.

While partial payments were made between late 2023 and early 2024, delays in subsequent months raised concerns among labor unions.

On May 1, 2024, the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, described the Federal Government’s announced 35% salary increase for civil servants as “mischievous,” insisting that the minimum wage should not be less than N615,000.

Ajaero, speaking in an interview with Channels TV, said the government should pay workers a “living wage.”

According to him, a living wage is one that at least allows workers to survive the month without borrowing or suffering from malnutrition.

In 2024, following further negotiations with labor unions, the Federal Government approved an increase in the national minimum wage to N70,000 as part of broader efforts to address rising living costs.

The recent announcement of the imminent resumption of outstanding wage award payments is expected to fulfill the Federal Government’s earlier promises.