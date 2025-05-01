The Enugu State Government on Wednesday sealed unregistered hospitals and pharmaceutical stores in the Enugu and Nsukka areas to safeguard public health.

The health facilities were sealed during a two-day Monitoring Exercise conducted by the Expanded Joint Inspectorate of the State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with regulatory bodies and medical health associations in Enugu.

Dr. Sam Egwuonwu, Director of Medical Services at the Enugu State Ministry of Health, stated that the exercise aimed to identify hospitals operating without registration with the state’s Ministry of Health.

He also disclosed that the operation targeted facilities that had failed to renew their annual registration fees.

According to him, the monitoring exercise was successful, resulting in the sealing of more than six private hospitals and health institutions.

The inspection was a joint effort involving all stakeholders in the health sector in Enugu, including the Nigeria Medical Association, Medical and Dental Council, Midwifery and Laboratory Councils, Association of Nurses and Pharmacists in Enugu, Civil Society Organizations, the Police, and the Media.

“We have two teams, one in Enugu, the capital, and another in Nsukka. The idea is to make all the private health facilities in the state legal and ensure they register with the Ministry of Health.

“And if you register and did not renew, your operation that year is illegal, and by making them register will reduce quackery in the state and generate revenue for the government,” Egwuonwu explained

Health standards will be enforced

He assured the public that the health of the people remains a priority, adding that the task force would ensure hospitals in the state operate in line with approved standards.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, said the exercise aimed to optimize healthcare delivery and reduce deaths associated with illegal medical operations.

Obi further noted that the inspection team would cover healthcare facilities in both urban and rural areas.

He also urged residents to always verify the status of any health facility before seeking services.

Nigeria Nurses Association monitors personnel compliance

Comrade Innocent Ejike, an official of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Enugu Chapter, mentioned that the association also checked if nurses and other medical personnel were qualified and registered.

He explained that they ensured hospitals had registered nurses with practicing licenses, and any hospital found operating without nurses, doctors, or a medical laboratory would be sealed.