Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) has published its financial statements for the quarter ended 31st March 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N49.4 billion fueled by a surge in revenue.

This reflects an 8.15% increase compared to the pre-tax profit of N45.6 billion from the same quarter last year.

Total revenue for Q1 2025 amounted to N143.7 billion, indicating a 62.29% rise from the N88.5 billion recorded in the prior year.

In terms of revenue composition, the ‘Energy sent out’ segment accounted for the largest share at N96 billion, followed by capacity charges at N26.6 billion.

Revenue from ‘rooms’ stood at N14.6 billion, with other sources contributing the remainder.

However, sales costs for the first quarter of 2025 increased significantly to N70.3 billion, up 66.26%.

Despite this rise in costs, gross profit grew to N73.3 billion, up 58.64%.

On the downside, administrative expenses rose sharply to N15.9 billion in Q1 2025, a 94.09% increase.

However, operating profit still soared, rising to N54.3 billion, compared to N49.1 billion in Q1 2024.

On the balance sheet, the group’s total assets increased to N830.5 billion, up 10.50%, while retained earnings grew to N131.8 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 17.38%.

Key Highlights:

Revenue: N143.7 billion, +62.29% YoY Cost of Sales: N70.3 billion, +66.26% YoY Gross Profit: N73.3 billion, +58.64% YoY Administrative Expenses: N15.9 billion, +94.09% YoY Operating Profit: N54.3 billion, +10.48% YoY Pre-tax Profit: N49.4 billion, +8.15% YoY Retained Earnings: N131.8 billion, +17.38% YoY

As of the trading day ended 28th April 2025, shares of the company were priced at N45.70, with a year-to-date performance of 5%.