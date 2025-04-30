Nigeria and China are engaging in bilateral talks aimed at improving trade relations and reducing tariffs, as both nations navigate the challenges posed by escalating global trade tensions.

The discussions come at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies have disrupted international trade, imposing 145% levies on Chinese exports to the U.S. and a 14% tariff on Nigeria’s exports to the U.S.

On the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, held a constructive bilateral meeting with China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to explore avenues for economic cooperation.

“Our discussions focused on expanding economic cooperation through improved trade, reduced tariffs, and increased investment,” Tuggar stated.

“We also explored avenues to strengthen strategic partnerships, enhance infrastructure collaboration, and reaffirm our shared commitment to mutual respect and balanced, long-term development.”

China’s Defiance Against U.S. Tariff Policies

On the 100th day of President Trump’s second term, China released a provocative propaganda video titled “Never Kneel Down!”, directly challenging U.S. leadership.

The video, posted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s official X account, coincided with Trump’s milestone day in office and featured dramatic imagery of storms, war, and historical events, symbolizing China’s resistance to U.S. pressure.

The narration in the video included pointed statements such as, “Bowing to a bully is like drinking poison to quench thirst,” and portrayed China as a nation unwilling to yield to external pressures.

This bold move emphasized the escalating trade war between the two economic giants.

What you should know

Earlier this month, Trump imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese imports, granting a 90-day tariff pause for other nations, effectively isolating China.

In response, China retaliated with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods, though analysts suggest that Beijing may be operating from a weaker position in this standoff.

This is not the first time Trump has put China in check. During his first term, he imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in Chinese goods, citing intellectual property theft and forced tech transfers. That campaign led to the Phase One Trade Deal signed in 2020.

Nigeria’s Strategic Role in Global Trade

As Nigeria strengthens its ties with China, the bilateral talks signal a strategic pivot toward fostering economic resilience amid global trade uncertainties.

The discussions also align with Nigeria’s broader efforts to enhance trade partnerships within the BRICS bloc, which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE alongside its founding members.

By focusing on reduced tariffs, infrastructure collaboration, and long-term development, Nigeria aims to position itself as a key player in the evolving global trade landscape.

Tuggar’s engagement with China reflects a commitment to balanced and mutually beneficial partnerships, ensuring that Nigeria remains competitive in the face of shifting economic dynamics.