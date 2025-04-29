Daniel Chukwueloka Monyei, a final-year Law student from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, emerged victorious at the recently concluded Innovate Conference 2025, taking home the coveted $2,000 grant prize with his innovative waste plastic-to-paint conversion business.

The event, which reached its climax on Saturday, April 26, 2025, saw five finalists compete for the prize money.

The finalists included Anesi Lifestyle, Mercysweet Foods, Softway Finance, Suftly, and P2P (PLASTIC 2 PAINT) – Monyei’s enterprise that ultimately claimed the top spot.

The “Innovate Pitch & Grant” program, an initiative by Crosspoint Church, aims to empower young Nigerian entrepreneurs and professionals through competitive pitching, business mentorship, networking opportunities, and a platform for showcasing groundbreaking ideas.

Speaking to the press at the event, Convener of Innovate and Lead pastor at Crosspoint church, Ladipo Soyombo emphasized the importance of supporting young talents: “Innovate is a means to foster the innovative spirit shared among Nigerian youth. We are committed to creating value for young people to benefit from. There’s youth disconnection within the economy, yet our youth have the potential, talent, and passion to drive innovation in society. Innovate was born out of our commitment to bridge the gap between Nigerian youth and economic opportunities. What we’re witnessing today is the manifestation of what happens when we create platforms that nurture innovation. The disconnect between our youth’s immense potential and their access to resources has been a longstanding challenge in our economy. Through initiatives like this, we’re actively working to transform Nigeria’s brightest minds into job creators rather than job seekers.”

Keynote speaker Kola Aina, founder of Ventures Platform and a prominent investor across Africa’s startup ecosystem, stated the need to invest in initiatives like Innovate. “What we’ve seen today represents the future of Nigeria’s economy. These young entrepreneurs are creating solutions to our most pressing challenges. All people of means, government agencies, and established corporations must recognize their social responsibility to support these dreamers with capital, mentorship, and market access. Innovation thrives where support exists, and today’s event demonstrates the incredible outcomes possible when we invest in our youth.”

Upon receiving the grant, Daniel Chukwueloka Monyei, CEO of P2P, shared his vision: “The future of P2P is that for every liter of paint purchased, you’re actually helping save the planet, you’re saving the world, and this is what we believe. The future of P2P basically involves producing more paint and eliminating more plastic. This support from Innovate will help us scale our operations and impact more communities across Nigeria.”

Monyei’s winning business model addresses two critical issues in Nigeria – plastic waste management and access to affordable paints. By implementing a community-based collection system and innovative processing technology, P2P creates an environmentally sustainable solution while offering cost-effective products to the market.

What set P2P apart in the competition was not only its innovative approach but also its remarkable impact. To date, the company has upcycled over 250 tonnes of plastic waste and prevented over 190 tonnes of CO2 emissions, significantly reducing environmental pollution across Nigeria. The company projects it will process up to 500,000 tonnes as operations scale. P2P’s paint products feature mosquito-repellent properties that remain active for six months while maintaining their glossy finish for years, addressing both environmental and public health challenges simultaneously.

A cornerstone of P2P’s success has been its community engagement model, working in partnership with 35 women and the Kaduna State Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA) to collect plastic waste, providing economic opportunities while educating communities about environmental sustainability. Additionally, P2P trains schoolchildren about the dangers of plastic to the environment and has trained over 14 at-risk youth in artistic and vocational painting skills, equipping them to become professional painters now engaged by P2P and others seeking skilled painting services. This dual approach to social and environmental impact was a key factor in the judges’ decision to award P2P the grant.

Joining Monyei in leading P2P’s innovative approach are Abdulfattah Omisanya as Chief Marketing Officer, Idakwo Ramatu as Chief Operating Officer, and Abdulmalik Yahya serving as Chief Technology Officer. This diverse leadership team brings complementary expertise to drive the company’s mission forward.

The Innovate Conference 2025 brought together aspiring entrepreneurs, industry experts, and investors, providing a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and growth opportunities for Nigeria’s next generation of business leaders.