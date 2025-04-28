The legal team of Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, a prominent business executive and socialite, informed the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that their client had already stated in her court documents that she would visit the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with its ongoing investigation.

Achimugu’s lawyers, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, and Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, made this known before Justice Inyang Ekwo during a fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed against the Nigeria Police Force, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, State Security Service, EFCC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Nigerian Immigration Service.

Nairametrics previously reported that Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, released a statement urging the public to provide information about Achimugu’s whereabouts.

“The public is hereby notified that AISHA SULAIMAN ACHIMUGU is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” the statement read.

The EFCC is investigating a case involving conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of properties reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

The multi-million naira case allegedly involves MBA Trading and Capital Limited, the applicant, among others.

Recall that the trial court, in response to Achimugu’s suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025, had on April 11 ordered the EFCC and five other security agencies to file their responses to her suit, which seeks to restrain her planned arrest and detention.

What Transpired in Court

At the Monday court session, Ogunwumiju said the matter was adjourned to allow the respondents to show cause why the reliefs sought by his client should not be granted.

He added that, unfortunately, the applicant was only served with the respondents’ counter-affidavits on Friday evening, along with applications for an extension of time.

Ogunwumiju highlighted that in the affidavit supporting the originating processes, the applicant indicated that she “will attend her interview before the EFCC tomorrow, 29th April 2025,” and that she has expressed her willingness to cooperate with the investigation, contrary to the assertions of the EFCC.

He further submitted that with respect to the EFCC’s invitation, the applicant already enjoys bail and the Court can order that she return the next day and continue on the same bail conditions.

“We will be asking for an order to restrain the respondents from further harassing her,” he submitted.

EFCC counsel Ekene Iheanacho responded that the Court had given judgment on February 19, 2025, setting aside an earlier application made by the same applicant for enforcement of her rights.

The judge responded, “We are not discussing the substantive matter now. What they are looking at is for you to show cause why the application she has prayed in the Motion Ex-Parte ought not to be granted.“

The judge further said he saw no controversy if the applicant had stated she would appear at the EFCC on a specific date, adding, “Unless, you are denying this averment.”

Iheanacho affirmed that the applicant is on administrative bail but alleged that she had violated the conditions.

“We invited the applicant, and she refused to come. We wrote to her again, and she still refused to come,” he said.

Ruling

Ruling on the lawyer’s submissions, Justice Ekwo observed that the EFCC’s counter-affidavit indicated Achimugu was already under investigation and had been granted administrative bail by the agency.

The judge noted that the EFCC claimed the bail had expired due to the applicant’s failure to honour their invitation.

“The EFCC requires the applicant to appear before them to assist in the investigation, which is their constitutional obligation. I also see the applicant (Aisha Achimugu) expressing willingness to appear, and therefore, I find no controversy considering the applicant’s averment. None should be created,” Ekwo held.

The judge then ordered that the applicant shall appear before the EFCC on 29th April 2025, as stated in paragraph 61 of her affidavit in support of the motion ex parte and her attached exhibits.

He further ordered that upon her appearance, the EFCC must return with the applicant to court on 30th April 2025 for a report of the appearance of the Applicant.

What you should know

Achimugu, a well-known business magnate, is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, a consortium comprising several companies in engineering, maritime, oil and gas, and information technology.

As the investigation unfolds, the EFCC’s declaration signals heightened scrutiny over financial activities tied to Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in the aftermath of the contentious 2023 elections.

However, the allegations remain subject to a final verdict by the court.