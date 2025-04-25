Oil marketers have identified low patronage and declining demand as major reasons for the scarcity of House Hold Kerosene (HHK).

There have been reports of consumer complaints over the acute scarcity of HHK, otherwise known as kerosene, amid exorbitant prices.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was made known by the National President of Petroleum Retailers Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry. Who attributed the scarcity to low patronage, adding that the kerosene consumption pattern has changed drastically.

Gillis-Harry noted that there are two types of kerosene, comprising Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK) and House Hold Kerosene (HHK).

DPK is a type of kerosene used for multiple purposes, notably as aviation fuel called Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) or JET A-1, and as cooking and lighting oil (Illuminating kerosene), while HHK is just a household kerosene for only home use.

What the PETROAN President is saying

Gillis-Harry revealed that DPK and HHK took off everything from firewood, while gas took off the steam from HHK and DPK, which could also be used in place of aviation fuel.

He said, “HHK is purely household kerosene, which is strictly for home use, while DPK could be used domestically and also for aviation, but the octane rating is very high and could be volatile too.

“We normally receive kerosene allocation once in a while, load it at the stations, while consumers come to buy the product, but it is not rampant again as it used to be way back.

“The one we are getting from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) is the HHK, the household kerosene, which is strictly and clearly for home use.

“If you buy an allocation of 45,000 litres and load at the station, it will take months before it is sold out.

“So, where are you going to get the money to start recycling? Because this is our business, the profit margin is very low. And what we depend on is recycling and consistent business.’’

He advised consumers to always patronise authentic fuel stations that have certified product allocations given by the NNPC Ltd.

Speaking on the allegation that the scarcity was caused by the mixing of kerosene with aviation fuel, Gillis-Harry said he had never witnessed such, stressing that the NNPC Ltd. warned against mixing its product to sell to consumers.

Most consumers now rely on LPG

In his contribution to the issue, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Maigandi Garima, National President, acknowledged the low demand for kerosene in the market.

He attributed this to the popularity of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), otherwise known as cooking gas.

He said, “Most people now rely on the green energy, called LPG.’’

Garima, while confirming that marketers were loading kerosene from the Port Harcourt and Dangote Refineries, decried that the product could take more than two months before being sold out at the fuel stations.

There are reports of some consumers buying kerosene at prices ranging between N1,500 and N2,000 per litre at the black market due to the scarcity of the product.