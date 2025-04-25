With over 66 million malaria cases in 2023 alone and a limited vaccine rollout, Nigeria is betting on innovation, private sector engagement, and homegrown solutions to tackle one of its deadliest public health challenges.

The economic burden of the disease is substantial, with the country losing N32 billion annually to malaria, both directly and indirectly.

The US National Institutes of Health estimates that malaria drains N132 billion from the economy each year.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has the highest malaria burden in the world, accounting for 27% of global cases and 31% of deaths.

The 2023 World Malaria Report recorded nearly 200,000 malaria-related deaths in the country, with children under five and pregnant women being the most vulnerable.

Today, April 25, marks World Malaria Day 2025, observed globally under the theme “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite.”

To commemorate the day, Nairametrics spoke with Dr. Olugbenga Mokuolu, Strategic Adviser to the Honourable Ministers of Health on Malaria Elimination and a professor of pediatrics at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, to explore Nigeria’s national strategies and emerging investment opportunities in the fight against malaria.

According to Dr. Mokuolu, addressing funding gaps, overcoming vaccine rollout challenges, and leveraging private sector investments are key steps. He emphasized that “malaria now has a business case” in Nigeria’s journey toward self-sustaining malaria control.

Nairametrics: What is the current funding gap in Nigeria’s National Malaria Strategic Plan, and how is it being addressed?

Olugbenga Mokuolu: The funding gap is currently a moving target because we are in the final year of the current National Malaria Strategic Plan, which ends in December 2025. This year, our main focus is conducting the Malaria Programme Review (MPR), which will help inform the development of the next strategic plan, likely covering 2026 to 2030.

In response to the need for a more strategic approach, the Honorable Minister of Health convened a roundtable meeting in 2024 to rethink malaria in Nigeria. This led to the development of a nine-point agenda, one of which was the creation of a pragmatic, costed plan. That one-year plan for 2025 was developed with partner support and was estimated at $734 million. At the time of its development, there was an identified funding gap of $350 million.

However, the situation was complicated by the U.S. government’s stop-work order, which affected expected contributions from U.S.-based organizations. This widened the gap slightly. In response, a special advocacy effort was made to the President, and it resulted in the government securing close to $200 million in funding, one of the largest domestic commitments to malaria in Nigeria’s history.

Despite this, the realignment and reassessment process are ongoing. For example, some commodities expected from U.S. support have been procured but still require distribution funding. So, while we can estimate the funding gap at certain points, the real picture continues to evolve as we recalibrate priorities and respond to emerging challenges.

Nairametrics: What are some of the long-term strategies being considered to reduce dependency on external donors and ensure sustainable malaria control?

Olugbenga Mokuolu: There is a deliberate shift toward sustainability and self-reliance. One key strategy is strengthening local production of malaria-related commodities. For example, the private sector already manufactures anti-malarial drugs in Nigeria. We’re now activating processes to locally manufacture other essential items like insecticide-treated nets and rapid diagnostic test kits. This move not only improves supply chain resilience but also creates jobs and supports the local economy.

We’re also adopting smarter implementation strategies tailored to the specific needs of each state, which we call sub-national tailoring. For instance, interventions are selected based on local data: insecticide-treated nets are chosen according to insecticide sensitivity in each area, seasonal malaria chemoprevention is deployed in eligible states, and larval source management is introduced where applicable. Overall, it’s no longer a one-size-fits-all approach. This kind of planning helps us optimize resource use over time.

In terms of new interventions, the malaria vaccine has only been introduced in two states so far. The limited rollout is due to funding constraints and the need to learn from the initial implementation before scaling up. The idea is to identify any challenges in these two states and use those lessons to ensure a smoother national rollout.

Ultimately, we’re transitioning from a donor-dependent model to a system that prioritizes efficiency, domestic resource mobilization, and strategic partnerships.

Nairametrics: What are the current limitations in scaling up malaria vaccine distribution in Nigeria?

Olugbenga Mokuolu: At the last count, we’ve only been able to deploy the malaria vaccine in two states. This limitation is primarily due to funding challenges, despite having vaccines available. The initial phase saw us receiving about one million doses, with government support in procurement. But to truly scale and begin making a national impact, we need much more—enough doses to cover more states.

Some states have been prioritized for the next phase, but vaccine availability has dictated the pace. The government is still computing updated figures, and I don’t want to speculate inaccurately. However, work is ongoing to determine exactly what will be needed to expand coverage across the country.

Nairametrics: What investment opportunities exist in Nigeria’s malaria response, especially around local production?

Olugbenga Mokuolu: There’s a significant opportunity in unlocking the malaria commodity value chain. Let’s look at mosquito nets, for instance. With Nigeria’s population now at approximately 229 million, we’d need around 115 million nets if we’re targeting 1 net for every two people. At a cost of about $3 per net, that’s a huge market ripe for investment.

The same applies to malaria diagnostics and treatments. The current policy is to test every fever case. WHO estimates about 66–68 million malaria cases annually in Nigeria, but we’d probably test 1.5 to 2 times that number, meaning about 130 million fever cases. That volume of diagnostics alone presents a strong business case.

So, beyond meeting health needs, local production can stimulate economic growth, reduce importation, create jobs, and strengthen the naira. Malaria intervention truly has a business dimension; it’s a disease with a business plan.

Nairametrics: How does the 2025 global theme “Malaria Ends With Us—Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite” apply to Nigeria?

Olugbenga Mokuolu: That theme is a call to responsibility, an invitation for all Nigerians to take ownership. “Malaria Ends With Us” is about collective engagement from the government to individuals. Everyone has a role, from policymakers to community members.

To reinvest, we must mobilize more domestic resources and advocate for increased government commitment. There’s already a rise in government funding, including support for filling critical gaps. Donor funding remains essential, but domestic manufacturing and innovation are our long-term sustainability paths.

Reimagine means rethinking what works and doesn’t. We should go beyond conventional solutions, whether through better grassroots communication, simplified community outreach, or fresh data strategies that focus on direct measurement instead of rough estimates.

And to reignite, we need to rekindle energy and passion. Let’s stop saying, “we’ve been on malaria too long.” We need accurate data, creative advocacy, and constant momentum. World Malaria Day should be more than symbolic; it should inspire a sustained national movement.

Nairametrics: What is the role of public-private partnerships in Nigeria’s malaria elimination strategy?

Olugbenga Mokuolu: They are crucial. Malaria intervention offers room for profitable collaboration. From anti-malarial drug production to rapid test kits and vector control products, each area provides a commercial base. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) allow us to tap into innovation, financing, and infrastructure that the government alone may not deliver.

For example, special funding arrangements can be established where the government backs private investment in malaria commodity production. PPPs also open doors to new partners, more efficient logistics, and shared accountability. That’s how we move from dependency on donors to a more self-sustaining malaria response system.