Dr. Muda Yusuf, Executive Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), joined Talknomics with Ugodre to explain why local manufacturers are finding new wins across Africa. Thanks to Nigeria’s FX reforms, exports are booming, especially to neighbouring countries, making made-in-Nigeria goods more competitive than ever.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. Dr. Yusuf warned that rising energy costs, poor infrastructure, and limited access to credit are still major obstacles for businesses. He also cautioned against scrapping development finance entirely, noting it once kept many manufacturers afloat.

“The reforms are working,” he said, “but we must support the sectors that are now rising to the challenge.”

From trade wins to renewable energy opportunities, this episode is packed with insights for anyone serious about Nigeria’s economic future.

Watch the full episode now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube.