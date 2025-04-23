The Nigerian stock market, tracked by the All-Share Index, ended the trading day on April 22, 2025, in positive territory, rising by 497.21 points to close at 104,739.61.

This represents a 0.48% increase from the previous session’s close of 104,242.40, as the index begins a corrective move toward the 105,000 threshold.

Despite this upward momentum, trading volume experienced a slight decline, totaling 353.2 million shares, which is a 6% decrease compared to the previous session’s 376.2 million shares.

Market capitalization reflected the optimistic price movements, rising to N65.8 trillion, up from N65.4 trillion recorded in the prior session.

Leading the gainers are the brewing companies INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES and NIGERIAN BREWERIES, which recorded significant increases of 10.00% and 9.94%, respectively.

Conversely, on the losing side, INTENEGINS and NSLTECH faced declines of 9.46% and 8.93%, respectively.

Noteworthy trading activity was observed in ACCESSCORP and FIDELITYBK, which emerged as the leaders in transaction volume for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 104,739.61

Previous ASI: 104,242.40

Day Change: +0.48%

Year-to-Date Performance: +1.76%

Volume Traded: 353 million shares

Market Cap: N65.8 trillion

Top 5 gainers

INTBREW: Up 10.00% to N6.05

NB: Up 9.94% to N39.80

TIP: Up 9.89% to N5.00

JAPAULGOLD: Up 9.79% to N2.13

CORNEST: Up 9.65% to N2.84

Top 5 losers

INTENEGINS: Down 9.46% to N1.34

NSLTECH: Down 8.93% to N0.51

UPL: Down 8.82% to N3.10

FTNCOCOA: Down 7.41% to N1.75

WAPIC: Down 5.50% to N2.06

Trading volume

Despite the notable price surge, trading volume experienced a slight decline, totaling 353 million shares, which represents a 6% decrease from the previous session’s 376.2 million shares.

ACCESSCORP emerged as the leader in trading activity, with an impressive 38.6 million shares exchanged.

This was closely followed by FIDELITYBK, which recorded 34.5 million shares traded.

CHAMS also demonstrated significant trading engagement, with 29.6 million shares changing hands.

Additionally, both UNIVINSURE and ZENITHBANK made considerable contributions to the day’s volume, trading 27.7 million and 23.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ZENITHBANK emerged as the standout performer, facilitating transactions worth N1.07 billion.

ACCESSCORP made a significant contribution of N875.1 million to the daily total, while FIDELITYBK and GTCO added N651.8 million and N579.1 million, respectively.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES rounded out the trading value with N473.5 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOTS category, WAPCO increased by 0.70%.

In the FUGAZ sector, FIRSTHOLD rose by 3.46%, UBA grew by 2.80%, and ACCESSCORP gained 2.49%.

ZENITHBANK increased by 2.27%, while GTCO climbed 1.69%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index, currently in a retracement phase below 105,000, is starting to show signs of correction as bullish movements begin to appear.

The anticipated recovery of large- and mid-cap stocks will likely play a crucial role in shaping the index’s stability in the weeks ahead.