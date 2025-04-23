The Kaduna State Government has officially initiated the refund process for individuals who previously purchased staff quarters within legacy schools across the state.

This action follows the revocation of all such sales and land allocations; a strategic move aimed at safeguarding educational spaces from non-academic use.

The revocation affects institutional properties in several key schools, including Alhuda-Huda College in Zaria, Queen Amina College in Kaduna, and Government Commercial College, Zaria.

A statement from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. AbdulKadir Mayere, confirmed that the decision, approved in 2023, is now being enforced alongside the commencement of the refund process, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The Kaduna State Government has officially revoked all previous sales and land allocations of institutional houses within key legacy schools across the state.

“This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr AbdulKadir Mayere, and made available on Tuesday in Kaduna. According to the SSG, the affected schools include Alhuda-huda College, Zaria, Queen Amina College, Kaduna, and Government Commercial College, Zaria,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Mayere as saying: “The government has begun the process of refunding payments made by allottees in respect of the revoked property sales.”

Mayere explained that the revocation of staff quarters sales was carried out to protect the public interest and ensure that school environments remain conducive to effective teaching and learning.

He further noted that in line with the governor’s vision for quality education, effective learning requires a distraction-free environment. The revocation is part of broader efforts to upgrade infrastructure and restore the academic integrity of these properties.

More insights

Mayere highlighted that the Kaduna State Government, under Governor Uba Sani’s leadership, has pursued a comprehensive educational agenda focused on expanding access to quality education. He noted that the reduction of tuition fees in all state-owned tertiary institutions, implemented on August 21, 2023, was one of the gains.

In addition to reversing the controversial sale of staff quarters, Mayere highlighted that the administration has made significant investments in educational infrastructure. These include the construction of over 2,336 new classrooms and the renovation of 707 existing ones.

Furthermore, the government has provided 3,704 furniture units for teachers and 30,742 for students, addressing long-standing equipment shortages and enhancing learning environments.

To improve school facilities, especially in rural and underserved areas, the Kaduna State Government has drilled 51 boreholes and installed 918 toilet cubicles across various local government areas.

Mayere emphasized that these initiatives underscore the administration’s steadfast commitment to prioritizing education, safeguarding school environments from encroachment, and reinforcing education as a vital tool for social mobility and economic empowerment.