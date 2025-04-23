The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of mobile police officers from Very Important Persons (VIPs).

The action that follows the announcement of the reorganization of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) is part of efforts to strengthen internal security and enhance operational readiness.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

According to Adejobi, the IGP emphasized the need to reposition the PMF in line with its original mandate as the Nigeria Police Force’s elite strike unit, designed to respond swiftly to riots, emergencies, and violent threats.

Concerns over diversion of mobile police officers

Adejobi noted that the IGP expressed concern over the diversion of PMF personnel to non-core roles, including escort and guard duties for private individuals and VIPs, an action that undermines the unit’s effectiveness.

The police spokesperson said, ‘’The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has announced the immediate reorganization of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) as part of efforts to strengthen internal security and enhance operational readiness. The directive was unveiled during a conference with PMF Squadron Commanders at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025.

‘’The IGP emphasized the need to reposition the PMF in line with its original mandate as the Nigeria Police Force’s elite strike unit, designed to respond swiftly to riots, emergencies, and violent threats. He expressed concern over the diversion of PMF personnel to non-core roles, including escort and guard duties for private individuals and VIPs, a trend which has undermined the unit’s effectiveness.

‘’To address this, the IGP has announced a series of measures including the immediate withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorized deployments, regular quarterly training focused on ethics and professionalism, and mandatory standby of fully equipped, combat-ready units across all Squadrons for rapid tactical support.’’

Adejobi noted in the statement that the IGP had declared that all PMF Commanders will be held accountable for the conduct of their personnel.

IGP Egbetokun, however, urged them to lead proactively through regular training, inspections, and mentorship aimed at upholding discipline, respect for human rights, and operational excellence.

PMF to be restored to its rightful place

The statement added, ‘’Reaffirming the Force’s commitment to restoring the PMF to its rightful role as a disciplined and dependable tactical arm, the IGP highlighted plans to introduce new leadership strategies and capacity-building initiatives designed to meet modern security challenges and align with global best practices.

‘’The Inspector-General of Police, while extending appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his support, acknowledged the critical contributions of the Force’s international partners in enhancing training and technical capacity. The IGP charged all PMF Squadron Commanders to embrace the reform as a professional and moral responsibility, reiterating that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to its mandate of safeguarding lives, property, and national security.’’

What you should know

This is not the first time that IGP Egbetokun has ordered the withdrawal of mobile police officers from VIPs. Recall that on June 26, 2023, as acting IGP, Egbetokun, had directed that personnel of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) would no longer carry out VIP escort and guard duties.

He said a special committee has been created to evaluate the strategies and how they will be enforced, adding that the team would be headed by the deputy inspector-general of police.

He also pointed out that officers of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) will replace the PMF officers in necessary areas.