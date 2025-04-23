Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, L’Oréal heiress and one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, saw her fortune increase by $6.68 billion in a single day after L’Oréal shares rose sharply on the back of stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The rise brings Bettencourt Meyers’ total net worth to $89.4 billion, up 8.26% from the previous day, according to Forbes Billionaires Index.

She now ranks 19th among the world’s richest individuals.

The windfall comes as L’Oréal’s Luxe division—home to brands such as Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino recorded double-digit growth in fragrance sales, leading the company’s overall 3.5% rise in like-for-like sales in the first quarter of 2025.

Shares of the Paris-based beauty giant climbed as much as 2.6% on Tuesday, reversing some of the ground lost in recent months. The company’s stock has fallen roughly 21% over the past year but is showing signs of recovery on renewed investor optimism.

L’Oréal Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Hieronimus reaffirmed the company’s full-year targets despite mixed regional performance. While North American sales lagged due to soft demand for lower-priced makeup, sales in China outperformed expectations. Hieronimus also noted that the company is preparing for potential U.S. tariffs by increasing inventories and considering local production for select brands.

The strong showing by L’Oréal’s Luxe unit comes as global demand for high-end beauty products remains resilient, even amid broader economic uncertainty. The company’s performance outpaced competitors such as LVMH’s perfumes and cosmetics division, which saw a 1% decline in the same period.

What to know

Bettencourt Meyers, 70, is the only child of Liliane Bettencourt, the late heiress who passed away in 2017 and was once the world’s richest woman. The Bettencourt Meyers family controls more than a third of L’Oréal, which was founded by Françoise’s grandfather, Eugène Schueller, in 1909. She has been a member of the company’s board since 1997 and announced in February that she plans to step down in 2025.

Beyond her business ties, Bettencourt Meyers is known for her philanthropic efforts. She leads the Bettencourt Schueller Foundation, which supports initiatives in the sciences, arts, and education. In 2019, the family, along with L’Oréal, pledged €200 million (approximately $226 million) toward the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire severely damaged the historic Paris landmark.

Tuesday’s gains further reinforce Bettencourt Meyers’ standing as a key figure in the global luxury sector, both as a major shareholder and as a steward of one of France’s most iconic brands.