The Federal Government has launched the Green Money Project, a presidential initiative designed to empower young Nigerians through modern agricultural practices.

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Agriculture, Abiodun Yinusa, described the Project as a strategic initiative while speaking at its inauguration held on Wednesday at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

Yinusa explained that the initiative aims to harness Nigeria’s agricultural potential by empowering youth and tapping into the country’s rich resources and other untapped opportunities within the sector.

He said the initiative aligns with Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on food security.

“It complements the ongoing efforts of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and encourages collaboration among key stakeholders to involve youth more actively in agriculture,” he added.

Addressing core national challenges

Yinusa highlighted the nation’s pressing challenges, including unemployment, poverty, food insecurity, and the long-standing underutilization of the agricultural sector by young Nigerians.

He reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to empowering and motivating youth to play a leading role in transforming agriculture.

“In line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the national emergency on food security, this initiative seeks to empower young Nigerians through agricultural development.

“The programme will attract, train, and support youth by equipping them with knowledge in modern agricultural practices, mechanization, climate-smart farming techniques, and digital technologies.

“It will be implemented across selected universities, youth development centres, and technical colleges nationwide, contributing to the goal of achieving zero hunger in Nigeria,” he said.

Project focus and institutional support

The Project Coordinator, Mr. Charles Folayan, said the project focuses on data development, capacity building, resource support, mentorship, and market access.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Olushola Kehinde, expressed appreciation to the Presidency for selecting the institution as one of the project’s partners.

He described the initiative as a timely and impactful intervention and expressed optimism that the partnership would significantly boost the university’s capacity in food production and value chain development.

What you should know

The Green Money Project is a comprehensive strategy designed to engage Nigerian youth in agriculture, with the goal of improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Key Objectives of the Green Money Project:

Reposition agriculture as a viable and lucrative venture in the minds of Nigerian youths.

Enhance food security significantly and sustainably by leveraging the potential of unemployed youth as agents of agricultural transformation.

Boost productivity, innovation, and market access within Nigeria’s agricultural sector.