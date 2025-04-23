This week, Abbey Mortgage Bank finds itself in the spotlight and not by accident.

The mortgage-lender’s stock has surged an eye-watering 106% in April alone, making it the top-performing stock on the Nigerian Exchange this month.

Year-to-date, it is up 225%, easily outpacing its peers and capturing investor attention.

But the story does not end with price action, it starts there.

Abbey’s price rally has come alongside a dramatic shift in sentiment. Once a quiet corner of the market, the stock is now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 81x, more than double what it was at the start of the year. For a small mortgage bank with modest profits, that is a premium valuation by any measure.

For the man on the street, the price-to-earnings ratio of 81x means investors are paying N81 for every N1 of Abbey’s yearly profit.

That’s like buying a shop for N81, even though it only makes N1 profit per year, you are expecting that shop to grow and make a lot more in the future.

The higher the P/E ratio, the more “hope” is built into the stock price. It suggests that people expect big things ahead. But if those expectations do not come true, the price can fall just as fast.

So, what’s driving the enthusiasm?

On the surface, the fundamentals are improving. Abbey turned a N4.2 billion loss in 2020 into a N1.23 billion pre-tax profit in 2024.

Earnings per share swung from -N0.63 to N0.11, and the bank’s asset base expanded from N18.5 billion to N83.3 billion over the same period.

Its gross earnings jumped 58% last year, driven by a 65% rise in interest income, mostly from short-term, low-risk investments.

Yet, even as mortgage lending fell 15%, Abbey sharply increased its exposure to financial securities, up 56% year-on-year. That move may have helped buffer earnings, especially as the housing sector remains vulnerable to high interest rates and rising default risk.

But the real kicker. Abbey said it has secured an Approval-in-Principle (AIP) for a commercial banking license, a potential game-changer.

Investors are likely betting that broader banking services will bring stronger, more diversified revenue streams and lift the company’s earnings capacity.

Add to that a tightly held ownership structure with VFD Group Plc controlling a commanding 37.7% stake and Madonna Ashib Commercial Enterprise Ltd holding 14.23%, and you begin to see why the stock can move so sharply.

With fewer shares in public hands and a powerful institutional backer like VFD calling the shots, Abbey is not just any small-cap stock. The influence and market confidence that come with VFD’s involvement give the rally an added layer of credibility and possibly, staying power.

Still, the numbers demand scrutiny

For the current share price to be justified, Abbey’s earnings would need to do more than hold steady. To bring its P/E ratio down to a more reasonable 27x, EPS would need to nearly triple to N0.30 by year-end 2025, a tall order without a step-change in operations or profitability.

Put simply, Abbey’s current share price is riding high, probably because investors are expecting everything to go exactly right. They are probably betting that the bank will keep growing its profits and continue its winning streak.

But if anything goes wrong, like delays in getting its full commercial banking license, a dip in profits, or a shift in investor moo,d the share price could fall just as fast as it’s risen. When expectations are this high, even small disappointments can lead to big reactions in the market.

Overall, Abbey is one of the market’s most exciting small-cap stories this year. But with lofty valuations and high expectations, it now finds itself in a surmountable spot.

Still, the fundamentals are beginning to catch up. The bank has declared a dividend of N0.60 per share for the 2024 financial year, an improvement from N0.40 per share in the previous year.

Retained earnings nearly doubled to N1.12 billion as of December 2024, and operating cash flows are improving, giving Abbey more flexibility to reinvest or weather bumps in the road.