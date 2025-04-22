Eniola Ajao’s Owambe Thieves, a crime drama laced with cultural glamour, has made a thunderous entry into the Nigerian box office with an opening weekend gross of N53.6 million.

The film premiered nationwide on Easter Friday and has quickly asserted itself as a major player in the current Nollywood lineup, trailing only behind the box office juggernaut Labake Olododo, which has held the top spot for four consecutive weekends.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu whose directorial credits include A Tribe Called Judah and Jagun Jagun the film follows Cheta and Lola, a struggling young couple navigating life with a newborn during one of Nigeria’s most severe economic downturns.

Pushed to the brink, the duo takes a desperate gamble that entangles them in a high-stakes world of power, betrayal, and the chaos of choices gone wrong.

The film’s premiere, held Sunday, April 13, at Circle Mall in Lagos, was a lively affair that blended red carpet glitz with cultural celebration. Guests arrived in an explosion of traditional Nigerian fashion, elaborate aso ebi, ornate gele, and regal agbadas, turning the event into a real-life owambe (party) worthy of the film’s title.

What to know

For Ajao, this success is the result of years of artistic evolution. Her acting career began in 2004 with the film Ìgbà Aìmọ̀, and she has since become a familiar face in Nollywood.

Known for her expressive performances and screen presence, she has starred in critically acclaimed titles such as Eniola, Erin Orin, Daramola, The Vendor, and Yeye Alara. In 2015, she received a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Ajao Awards.

Her reputation extends beyond acting. As an executive producer and producer, Ajao earned widespread praise for Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju), her 2024 fantasy epic that went on to gross over N200 million in cinemas.

More than just a film about crime, Owambe Thieves is also a social commentary wrapped in entertainment. “Everyone who has ever attended a Nigerian party will see something familiar—whether it’s the extravagance, the pressure to impress, or the secrets that unravel when the music stops,” Ajao added.

Co-produced with Barbara Babarinsa and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film brings a fresh lens to stories of survival, ambition, and the thin line between right and wrong.

Despite the crowded field, Owambe Thieves has carved out a place for itself among 2025’s most talked-about Nollywood April releases. Meanwhile, Labake Olododo continues its reign with a cumulative gross of N224.9 million and counting.