The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that the Federal Government’s renewed intervention in the power sector is set to boost Nigeria’s grid capacity by an additional 4,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2026.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was contained in a statement by Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the minister.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government has engaged reputable Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies to expedite this process under a new strategic direction approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the president approved the distribution scope to be delivered by other reputable engineering procurement and construction (EPC) companies with the requisite technical, financial, and financing capacity.

“The strategic decisions aim to increase grid capacity by an additional 4,000MW by the end of 2026, with an aspirational target of an additional 2,000MW, as directed by the Economic Management Team in 2024.

”Noteworthy is the fact that the implementation of the PPI commenced with the installation and inauguration of 10 power transformers and 10 mobile substations across the country under the Pilot Phase of the PPI, which was manufactured and delivered in October 2023.

FG’s renewed vigor reinvigorating Siemens Power Project

Mr. Adelabu noted that the current administration’s commitment has not only reinvigorated the Siemens Power Project, officially known as the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), but also created a pathway for improved power supply to key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The inception of the present administration in 2023 brought about renewed vigour to the Siemens Power Project as an accelerated contract was signed to ensure visible progress in the project,” Adelabu said.

He emphasized that “no significant progress was made on the project until the present administration came into office,” adding that the achievements recorded since May 29, 2023, are testaments to a focused and determined government agenda.

“There is no doubt that the Siemens project has witnessed significant improvements since the inauguration of this administration,” Tunji added.

Under the current administration, notable progress has been recorded in the power sector. One of the major achievements is the successful installation and commissioning of 10 power transformers and 10 mobile substations across the country as part of the pilot phase of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which was completed in October 2023, the statement noted.

He also noted that the Federal Government commenced initiation activities for the main phase of the PPI in 2024, setting the stage for broader implementation. In addition, the Federal Government Power Company has executed several transmission projects nationwide, collectively boosting the transmission wheeling capacity by over 700 megawatts. This development has significantly enhanced electricity supply to industrial clusters, businesses, universities, and residential areas.

Adelabu reaffirmed the Ministry’s resolve to deliver measurable results that would transform power access and reliability across Nigeria. He praised the efforts of previous administrations but maintained that the Tinubu-led government has redefined the trajectory of the PPI with clearer timelines and robust implementation strategies.

What you should know

The Siemens Power Project, initiated in August 2018 as part of a bilateral partnership between Nigeria and Germany, aims to reform Nigeria’s power infrastructure by increasing generation, transmission, and distribution capacity in phases.

Under President Tinubu’s directive, the Federal Government signed an Acceleration Agreement with Siemens Energy to fast-track implementation.