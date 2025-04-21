The Federal Government has denied reports claiming it has finalised a long-term concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

In a statement released Monday and signed by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Ministry described the claims as baseless and inaccurate.

While confirming that proposals for the concession of five major airports—including Enugu—are under review, the Ministry stressed that no agreement or concession duration has been approved.

It explained that the process is still ongoing and subject to review by key stakeholders, including the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Moshood added that although various proposals with differing terms have been submitted, none have received final approval.

“Our attention has been drawn to certain online reports/stories suggesting that a certain lengthy period of concession has been agreed upon regarding the Enugu International Airport. These reports/stories are utterly baseless and untrue.

“Whilst it is true that the Federal Government is considering proposals for the concession of five major airports, this is a proactive measure to ensure these vital facilities can meet and maintain international standards, given the increasing financial demands of their operations,” the statement read in part.

It added, “At this stage, prospective concessionaires have indeed submitted various proposals, including different durations for the concession. It is important to emphasise that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has not established any fixed duration.”

The Ministry’s response may be linked to a wave of online reports claiming that an 80-year concession had already been approved for the Enugu International Airport—an assertion the government has now firmly debunked.

The Ministry further clarified that the airport concession initiative was not introduced by the current administration but is a continuation of efforts by previous governments aimed at addressing the financial strain on the aviation sector.

It noted that many airports across the country operate at a loss and require monthly subsidies from the Federal Government to stay afloat.

The concession strategy, it explained, is intended to help these facilities meet and sustain international standards through private sector participation.

The Ministry also dismissed ongoing reports suggesting that a specific concession duration had been agreed upon, describing them as misleading attempts to create public distrust in the process.

It reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent, accountable, and nationally beneficial framework for all concession decisions. It also maintained that the Minister, Festus Keyamo, would continue to ensure that all procedures are conducted with integrity and in line with due process.