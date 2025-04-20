The Enugu State Government has announced that the concession process for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport is over 70% complete and should be concluded by the second quarter of 2025.

This was revealed by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Obi Ozor, during an interview on Enugu Kwenu, a programme aired on Afia TV.

Dr Ozor explained that the process is being led by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Aviation in collaboration with private investors.

Once finalised, concessionaires will commence critical upgrades on the airport’s international wing.

These upgrades will include the completion of the international terminal, cargo terminal, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities, aircraft hangars, and runway extension.

“The Federal Government has been supportive to the state. There are private investors that are working tirelessly with the Federal Ministry of Aviation to conclude the concessioning of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, and of course, the immediate rehabilitation and operationalization of that airport.

“And we know that they have gone more than 70% of the way in terms of the process, and we are hoping that the remaining 30% should hopefully be completed in the second quarter of 2025. And that should allow them to be able to move in and get that international wing of the airport completed—including the cargo terminal, the maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other ancillary works that need to be done at the airport, such as extension of the runway and hangar,” Ozor stated.

Beyond the talks on the concessioning of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, the Commissioner also disclosed that the Enugu State Government is finalising preparations for the launch of Enugu Air, a state-backed airline scheduled to begin operations in May 2025

More insights

He highlighted that Enugu Air is being developed in partnership with Xejet, a private aviation operator selected to manage the airline’s initial phase of operations. The carrier will commence with a fleet of three Embraer aircraft, including the 76-seater E-170 and the 100-seater E-190.

The airline will initially serve major domestic routes including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano. Plans are in place to expand the fleet to over six aircraft by the end of 2025, with regional routes across West and Central Africa being considered for subsequent phases.

Ozor noted that the Embraer models were chosen for their suitability in hot and dusty environments and their efficiency in terms of passenger load factor. All aircraft in the fleet are under 10 years old and comply with operational standards set by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

In preparation for takeoff, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has allocated Enugu Air the required office space and check-in counters across seven key airports nationwide.

He highlighted that the initiative to start the state-owned aircraft is part of a broader strategy to enhance business mobility and attract investment into Enugu State, particularly as the state gears up to host the Nigerian Bar Association’s annual conference in August, which is expected to bring in over 15,000 visitors.