The Federal Government has launched the BisonFly Project, a digital system designed to drive cost savings by reducing air travel expenses across its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), while promoting fiscal discipline and transparency.

The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday in Abuja by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, in a statement shared via the Ministry’s official X account on Friday.

Edun emphasized that the system would centralize and streamline flight bookings through a technology-driven platform, facilitating bulk discounts and coordinated travel scheduling across the federal civil service.

The system, created by the Ministry’s Efficiency Unit, incorporates advanced digital tools to enhance transparency, minimize inefficiencies, and leverage the government’s collective bargaining power to negotiate more competitive rates with airlines.

“In its avowed commitment to ensuring cost savings across all air travels, the Federal Government has launched the BisonFly Project to optimize air travel costs for the Federal Civil Service through a structured, optimized, and technology-driven discount program.

“Inaugurating the Project team in his office in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, stated that the BisonFly Project is a strategic initiative designed by the Federal Ministry of Finance to reduce the cost of air travel across the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government through a centralized, technology-enabled system,” the statement read in part.

The system will integrate digital booking tools and centralized platforms, ensuring efficiency and transparency in official travel. It is expected to go live in the coming months, marking a significant step toward streamlined, cost-effective government operations.

Edun emphasized the critical role of institutional reform in achieving sustainable cost savings, highlighting that the BisonFly Project directly aligns with the government’s commitment to prudent financial management.

He explained that by centralizing travel coordination and securing discounted rates, the initiative mirrors successful strategies used by institutions like the World Bank to reduce costs and improve service delivery.

The statement also revealed that the Permanent Secretary for Special Duties at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Raymond Omenka Omachi, praised the Minister’s leadership and vision, recognizing the BisonFly Project as a benchmark for fiscal responsibility within the public service and beyond.

Developed by the Ministry’s Efficiency Unit in collaboration with ICT advisers and key stakeholders, the BisonFly Project will be managed by a dedicated implementation team to ensure a timely rollout and measurable results.

The Minister tasked the implementation team with ensuring the full realization of the project’s objectives, stressing the importance and urgency of its successful execution.