Africa’s hospitality sector is experiencing a record-breaking year in 2025, as international hotel brands ramp up their investments across the continent.

According to the W Hospitality Group’s 2025 Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa report, the total pipeline of branded hotels and resorts stands at 577 properties with 104,444 rooms, marking a 13.3% increase from 2024.

This far exceeds the modest, single-digit pipeline growth recorded by leading global hotel chains elsewhere.

The rankings are based on signed deals submitted in early 2025 by 50 regional (African) and international hotel chains.

Here’s a countdown of the top 10 hotel brands with the most active development pipelines on the continent in 2025—featuring room counts and year-on-year changes where available:

10. Courtyard by Marriott – 9 Hotels

Courtyard by Marriott takes 10th place with nine planned hotels across the African continent. These developments will add 2,076 rooms across Africa, with an average of 231 rooms per property. This represents a 19.3% increase from its 2024 pipeline.

9. Autograph Collection – 10 Hotels

Autograph Collection ranks 9th with 10 planned hotel developments in Africa for 2025. These projects will deliver a total of 1,880 rooms. The report, however, did not provide data on year-on-year growth for the brand’s pipeline compared to 2024.

8. Ritz-Carlton – 10 Hotels

Also ranked 8th, Ritz-Carlton matches Autograph Collection with 10 hotel developments in 2025. These will contribute 1,039 rooms. As with Autograph, the report did not indicate changes in the pipeline from the previous year.

7. Radisson – 13 Hotels

Radisson ranks 7th with 13 hotel developments across Africa. The projects will deliver 2,212 rooms, averaging 170 rooms per hotel—representing an 8% increase from 2024.

6. Marriott Hotels and Resorts – 19 Hotels

Marriott Hotels and Resorts takes 6th place with 19 planned hotels in 2025. These developments will bring 5,382 rooms, averaging 283 rooms each. This reflects a 4.1% increase from 2024.

5. Hilton Garden Inn – 20 Hotels

Hilton Garden Inn shares 4th place with 20 hotels in the pipeline. The brand is set to deliver 3,117 rooms, averaging 156 rooms per hotel. This marks a massive 120.6% increase compared to 2024.

4. DoubleTree by Hilton – 20 Hotels

Also ranked 4th, DoubleTree by Hilton has 20 hotel developments slated for 2025. These will provide 3,890 rooms, averaging 195 rooms each. The pipeline reflects a 32.1% increase from the previous year.

3. Four Points by Sheraton – 21 Hotels

Four Points by Sheraton is 3rd with 21 planned hotels. These are expected to add 3,663 rooms, with an average of 174 rooms per property—marking a 14.2% growth from 2024.

2. Protea Hotels – 24 Hotels

Protea Hotels ranks 2nd with 24 hotel developments planned across Africa in 2025. These will deliver 3,217 rooms, averaging 134 rooms per hotel. The brand experienced a slight 0.9% decline compared to its 2024 pipeline.

1. Hilton – 32 Hotels

Hilton tops the list in 1st place with 32 planned hotel projects across Africa. These are set to deliver 7,575 rooms, averaging 237 rooms per hotel. This represents an 11.9% increase over the previous year.