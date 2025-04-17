Nigeria and South Africa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mining development aimed at boosting industrialization and job creation in both countries.

The agreement is part of efforts to deepen strategic cooperation under the framework of the Nigeria–South Africa Bi-National Commission—recently rejuvenated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Signed in Abuja, the MoU marks a major milestone in bilateral economic diplomacy, particularly in the solid minerals sector, which both nations have identified as key to unlocking industrial growth, employment opportunities, and sustainable development.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by Segun Tomori, Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, the agreement was formalized during a bilateral meeting between Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, and South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, H.E. Gwede Mantashe, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Alake described the agreement as a turning point in bilateral relations, noting that mining holds immense potential for transforming Africa’s economic landscape. He explained that the partnership would focus on technology transfer, investment promotion, skills development, and regional integration—critical components for driving value addition and long-term prosperity.

“The Memorandum of Understanding in geology, mining, and mineral processing signed today will serve as a cornerstone for facilitating knowledge and technology transfer, investment promotion, capacity building, regional integration, and value addition.”, Alake stated.

Key Highlights of the Nigeria–South Africa Mining MoU

Capacity Building in Geoscience Applications Using UAVs: Both countries agreed to develop local expertise in the use of drones for geological applications.

Advanced Mineral Exploration Technologies : Collaboration on Multi- and Hyper-spectral Remote Sensing Technologies for geological mapping and mineral exploration.

: Collaboration on Multi- and Hyper-spectral Remote Sensing Technologies for geological mapping and mineral exploration. Strategic Geoscientific Data Sharing : The Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) will facilitate data exchange on critical minerals.

: The Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) will facilitate data exchange on critical minerals. Training in Mineral Processing : The agreement includes programs on value addition and beneficiation of raw minerals.

: The agreement includes programs on value addition and beneficiation of raw minerals. Elemental Fingerprint Technology : Knowledge sharing on LA-ICP-MS (Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry) for improved mineral identification and traceability.

: Knowledge sharing on LA-ICP-MS (Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry) for improved mineral identification and traceability. Exploration of Agro and Energy Minerals: Nigeria’s vast deposits of agro-minerals and energy resources will be further explored under the collaboration.

Dr. Alake reiterated the Tinubu administration’s commitment to repositioning the mining industry as a key pillar of economic diversification. He noted that while Nigeria boasts an abundance of untapped mineral wealth, South Africa has decades of experience in mining governance, operations, and financing—making the partnership a perfect synergy.

The Minister said the collaboration will enable both nations to build a resilient mining ecosystem that supports local value chains, enhances technical capacity, and boosts investor confidence.

On his part, H.E. Gwede Mantashe welcomed the partnership, emphasizing that South Africa is keen on expanding its footprint in Africa through knowledge sharing and industrial cooperation. He said his visit was aimed at finalizing outcomes from the recent Bi-National Commission summit and translating diplomatic agreements into actionable projects.

Both ministers pledged to implement the MoU within a set timeline, with regular reviews and joint progress evaluations. They also committed to fostering public-private partnerships that can leverage opportunities from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Government Officials Present at the Signing

The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by top government functionaries, including:

Shuaibu Audu, Minister of Steel Development

Dr. Mary Ogbe, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development

Dr. Chris Isokpunwu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Steel Development

Senior Directors from both ministries

Members of the South African delegation, led by Minister Mantashe