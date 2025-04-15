Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that inflationary pressures intensified across Nigeria in March 2025, with significant variations across states.

Nigeria’s headline inflation surged to 24.23% in March 2025, up from 23.18% in February, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published by the NBS.

The 1.05%-point increase marks a continued upward trend in general price levels, driven largely by food inflation, transport costs, and accommodation services.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose by 3.90% in March, higher than the 2.04% recorded in February. This indicates that prices increased more rapidly in March compared to the previous month.

The report identified key contributors to the year-on-year inflation rate, led by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for 9.28 percentage points.

Restaurants and accommodation services contributed 2.99%, transport 2.47%, and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels 1.95%. Other notable drivers include education, health, and clothing and footwear.

Food inflation climbed to 21.79% in March, up from 20.01% in February. Month-on-month, food prices rose by 2.18%, driven by price hikes in items such as fresh ginger, yellow garri, Ofada rice, honey, fresh pepper, potatoes, and plantain flour. The persistent rise in food prices continues to strain household budgets and erode purchasing power, especially among low- and middle-income earners.

As inflationary pressures persist, households and businesses in these states continue to grapple with rising costs. The latest inflation data highlight the states where the cost of living is rising the fastest, with food prices playing a crucial role in many regions.

Below is a ranking of the 10 most expensive states in Nigeria as of March 2025:

10. Edo

Edo State recorded an all-item inflation rate of 28.3% in March 2025, placing it 10th on the list. However, it was one of the few states where prices declined month-on-month, with all-item inflation falling by 0.9% and food prices dropping significantly by 5.8%.

The year-on-year food inflation rate stood at 21.9%. The decline suggests improved market supply conditions in March or seasonal corrections in food prices.

9. Imo

Imo posted a year-on-year all-item inflation rate of 28.7%, with a modest monthly increase of 1.4%.

Food inflation was 25.3% year-on-year, though prices dipped slightly by 0.2% in March.

While the overall cost of living remains high, the slight drop in food prices points to marginal relief for households amid broader inflationary concerns.

8. Kano

Kano ranked eighth with an all-item inflation rate of 28.9%. Prices rose sharply month-on-month by 12.2%, making it one of the highest spikes recorded.

Food inflation hit 30.7% year-on-year, with a monthly increase of 11.0%. The jump likely reflects supply chain disruptions and high transportation costs impacting food distribution in northern markets.

7. Lagos

Lagos posted an all-item inflation rate of 29.0% in March, with a 7.7% rise from February. Food inflation stood at 24.2% year-on-year and 5.1% month-on-month.

As the commercial capital of Nigeria, high demand, rent costs, and service expenses continue to drive inflation in Lagos, especially in urban districts.

6. Zamfara

Zamfara recorded a 29.2% inflation rate in March, with prices rising by 3.9% month-on-month. Food inflation came in at 25.4% year-on-year and 2.2% on a monthly basis.

The figures reflect a steady upward trend, potentially driven by insecurity in rural farming zones and supply constraints in the northern food belt.

5. Jigawa

Jigawa State posted a 29.9% inflation rate, with a strong monthly uptick of 8.8%. Food inflation stood at 27.8% year-on-year and 5.5% month-on-month.

The price surge in March may be attributed to increased transport costs and a spike in demand for seasonal staples.

4. Oyo

Oyo recorded one of the highest year-on-year food inflation rates at 34.4%, while the all-item index rose by 30.0%. Month-on-month, prices surged by 14.4% for all items and a staggering 19.7% for food, the highest monthly food inflation among the top ten.

The spike may be linked to a combination of supply shortages, regional transport disruptions, and price mark-ups in major urban centres like Ibadan.

3. Kebbi

Kebbi’s inflation stood at 30.7% year-on-year and 12.2% month-on-month. Food prices increased by 30.9% annually and 14.0% within the month.

This sharp rise suggests inflationary pressure from both seasonal and structural factors, including logistic constraints and insecurity affecting farming communities.

2. Osun

Osun State recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 32.1%, with prices rising 16.5% month-on-month.

While food inflation was comparatively lower at 22.0%, the sharp rise in general prices suggests increases in services, rent, and possibly transport costs in major urban centres within the state.

1. Kaduna

Kaduna topped the list as the most expensive state in Nigeria in March 2025, with an all-item inflation rate of 33.3%. The state also had the highest monthly increase at 18.8%. Food inflation was 31.1% year-on-year and 17.2% month-on-month.

The figures indicate intense inflationary pressure across multiple sectors, possibly driven by insecurity, logistics disruptions, and fuel-related cost escalations.